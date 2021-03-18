OXFORD • If a softball sweep of No. 23-ranked Mississippi State caused some to turn heads, it didn’t cause by Ole Miss coach Jamie Trachsel to bat an eye.
MSU scored just one run as Ole Miss won by scores of 6-0, 4-1 and 8-0.
The successful weekend didn’t surprise Trachsel, the Rebels’ first-year head coach.
“Oh gosh, no. Our pitchers can execute pitches. We had a great game plan and spent a ton of time studying,” she said.
Perhaps there would have been a hint of surprise in late February when the Rebels were still finding themselves.
They were 4-5 through nine games then seemed to turn a corner at the Lone Star State Invitational in Texas, where they won three of five – including a win against No. 23 Baylor – and lost 5-2 to No. 7 Texas.
Since that loss the Rebels (18-7, 3-0 SEC) have won 11-straight. Most of those games have been at home. They’re on the SEC road for the first time at No. 17 Arkansas this weekend.
Trachsel was 102-40-1 at Minnesota in two seasons plus the abbreviated 2020 campaign. The Gophers made the NCAA Tournament in 2018, the Women’s College World Series in 2019.
Ole Miss parted ways with Mike Smith, who built the program from dormancy to national prominence, in December of 2019. Ruben Felix was the interim coach last year as the Rebels finished 12-13 in a pandemic- shortened season.
Trachsel says the “buy-in” from the Rebels’ upperclassmen has been key to getting off to a fast start.
She’s been pleased with the balance of pitching, defense and offense, but there’s no question the Rebels have been good in the circle in the surge.
Senior left-hander Anna Borgen is the current SEC Pitcher of the Week and will carry a school-record 34-consecutive scoreless innings into Fayetteville.
Borgen had four appearances last week with two wins and two saves.
Still, Trachsel stresses a committee approach to pitching. Senior Ava Tillman pitched five innings in Game 2 against MSU, junior Savannah Diederich four in Game 3.
“The game doesn’t know who’s supposed to win, so we go out there and compete like crazy in unified effort,” Trachsel said. “Being a team that doesn’t beat themselves but forces someone else to beat them … we’ve been that team of late.”