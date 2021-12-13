OXFORD – There will be one last hurrah for Matt Corral and his position coach.
Ole Miss offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jeff Lebby accepted the same position at his alma mater, Oklahoma, last week.
On Monday, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin confirmed Lebby will coach for the No. 8-ranked Rebels against No. 6 Baylor in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Night.
“He’s done an unbelievable job here. He’s going to finish this thing off,” Kiffin said.
The thing has been a season in which Ole Miss has won 10 regular season games for the first time in school history.
Going back to last season – the first for Kiffin and Lebby and the first for Corral at the starting quarterback – the Rebels have won 14 of their last 17.
Corral finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy balloting.
While navigating through a season in which he lost all of his key receivers at some point and played through injury himself Corral is 10th nationally in total offense and is the only FBS quarterback to pass for at least 3,000 yards and rush for at least 500 yards.
“I didn’t even think that was like a question,” Corral said of Lebby’s transitional status. “It’s big for me to know it’s his last one with me and with us here. I definitely would rather have that than for him to just be gone and (me) be like, ‘Aw, that (Egg Bowl) was the last one I had with him.’”
Lebby will balance work for Oklahoma and for Ole Miss in the days leading to the Sugar Bowl.
He was not at Monday’s practice but is expected to return later this week.
The Rebels will face a Baylor team that ranks 14th nationally in total defense.
Baylor coach Dave Aranda, like Kiffin, is in his second season with his school and recently signed a contract extension.
The two coaches were scheduled to face one another in the 2020 season opener in Houston, but the game was cancelled amid COVID-19 restructuring.
Kiffin said he has no timetable to fill his offensive coordinator vacancy but that he’ll work to make the right hire.
He cited the current arrangement with Lebby to point to what he calls a special culture around this Ole Miss team. Further evidence is the fact that no players have elected to skip the bowl game.
“We have a special team with cool players that love practicing and love being around each other,” Kiffin said. “It was good to be back out there. The players were excited.”