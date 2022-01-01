NEW ORLEANS
One last Ole Miss ride for Matt Corral and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby was over before it really got started.
Corral, the heart and soul of the No. 8-ranked Rebels at quarterback, chose to play in the Sugar Bowl when many high-profile players simply said their goodbyes early.
The fact that Lebby, who has already been hired as offensive coordinator at Oklahoma, hung around to coach the bowl game made it more special given what those two have helped Ole Miss accomplish the last two seasons.
Unfortunately Corral limped off the field favoring his right leg late in the first quarter. He watched most of the Rebels’ 21-7 loss to No. 6 Baylor from the sideline, but his name set social media ablaze with debate on players “opting out.”
People rarely find middle ground on the opt-out discussion.
Maybe there’s some gray area in a lesser bowl game, but in the access bowls teams are playing for a possible top-10 finish. That means something.
Corral deserves praise for playing the season through to the end which is not in November.
More college football players should follow his lead. Odds are very few of them will get hurt in a bowl game, but there are no guarantees.
Risk goes along with that decision just like there was risk in the first 12 games.
Don’t just talk about playing for the love of your teammates. Show it.
Star players excel because of the chemistry and play of those around them. They excel because of relationships with coaches who have helped develop them.
Before the injury Corral looked healthier than he’s looked in a long time. He was confident and aggressive in the run game, picking his spots for big gains like he did in the middle of the season.
Sans Corral, Luke Altmyer’s time behind center was an interesting glimpse into the future.
The Starkville freshman didn’t win nor lose next year’s job.
He looked like a young player with potential who benefitted from snaps in a pressure situation.
His 96-yard pick six in the early minutes of the second quarter was batted at the line. It provided the game’s only points until his 37-yard pass to Braylon Sanders tied the game in the middle of the third.
He threw an interception in the middle of the field to set up Baylor’s third touchdown.
Other passes here or there were batted, and sometimes Altmyer held the ball too long.
Even with Corral the Rebels were not able to run on Baylor’s top-15 rushing defense. They hadn’t really challenged the Bears in the passing game but seemed to be working toward that.
Had Altmyer delivered a stirring performance and a Sugar Bowl win he’d have become the talk of the off-season. It wouldn’t have changed the fact that Ole Miss needs a transfer quarterback at least for the purposes of depth and competition.
Altmyer didn’t look much like Corral, but neither did Corral as a true freshman.
He grew. He prospered with good coaches in a good system.
Recognizing that he tried to give back to the program with one last ride.