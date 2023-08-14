FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2006 file photo, Mississippi left tackle Michael Oher (74) gestures downfield during a NCAA college football game against Memphis in Oxford, Miss. ) "The Blind Side", the movie based on Michael Lewis' book about former Mississippi tackle Michael Oher made an Oscar winner out of Sandra Bullock, which is probably more impressive than blocking an SEC defensive end. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
FILE - Carolina Panthers' Michael Oher speaks to the media during the first day of their NFL football offseason conditioning program in Charlotte, N.C., April 20, 2015. Oher, the former NFL tackle known for the movie “The Blind Side,” filed a petition Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in a Tennessee probate court accusing Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy of lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents nearly two decades ago.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
OXFORD — Former Ole Miss star Michael Oher — who became a national sensation as the subject of “The Blind Side” — filed a petition Monday in Shelby County Court stating that he was never legally adopted by Sean Tuohy and Leigh Anne Tuohy and that they have “falsely and publicly represented themselves as (his) adoptive parents."
According to documents obtained by the Daily Journal, Oher stated that he discovered after February of this year the conservatorship papers he signed — which appointed the Tuoys as his conservators — were not equivalent to adoption papers he was under the impression he was signing.
Oher is asking for “all sums of money … which should have been paid over … plus interest from the time of receipt of such sums of money ” to him since the conservatorship began. The petition also asks for compensatory and punitive damages from the Tuohys from money made from his likeness over the years.
According to Shelby County probate court documents, Sean A. Tuohy and Leigh Anne Tuohy were appointed as Oher’s conservators on Dec. 7, 2004 when he was 18.
The petition claims that Oher was not informed by the Tuohys that they would have “ultimate control of all his contracts." The suit claims Oher learned in February 2023 that the conservatorship did not legally make him a member of the Tuohy family.
In a conservatorship, a conservator is in place “to manage a person’s affairs who is unable to handle them due to their mental capacity, age, or physical disability,” according to Cornell Law School. Per the 2004 conservatorship papers, Oher “shall not be allowed to enter into any contracts or bind himself without the direct approval of his conservators.”
In an adoption, “an adult formally becomes the guardian of a child and incurs the rights and obligations of a parent.”
According to the petition, “Michael was falsely advised by the Tuohys that because he was over the age of eighteen, that the legal action to adopt Michael would have to be called ‘conservatorship’ but it was, for all intents and purposes, an adoption.” The documents from 2004 say “it further appears to the Court that it is Oher’s desire that the Petitioners be recognized as his conservators until terminated by an Order of this Court.”
The petition claims that the Tuohys “negotiated for themselves and natural born children a contract price of $225,000 plus 2.5% of all future ‘Defined Net Proceeds’ for “The Blind Side” movie, which the petition alleges made more than $330 million in gross revenue.
Oher was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens with the 23rd overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. He also played with the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers. Over the course of his nine years in the NFL he made more than $34 million, according to spotrac.com.
