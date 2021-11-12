OXFORD – Austin Crowley looked very much the part of a third-year veteran Friday night.
As Ole Miss took control in the first half, the West Point junior had 11 points, and the Rebels defeated Charleston Southern 93-68 before 5,800 fans at The SJB Pavilion.
Crowley, a career 2.6-points per game scorer, had 13 against New Orleans on Monday night.
He could be setting up as welcome scoring assistance for Jarkel Joiner – if he stays healthy.
"Athletes take different paths. His first year he was playing behind Breein (Tyree) and then Devonate (Shuler)," Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. "Now it's his time."
Crowley went to the floor holding his right knee in the middle of the second half. Davis, unconcerned, said Crowley was cramping.
Ole Miss (2-0) played its first game without highly regarded freshman guard Daeshun Ruffin, who broke his hand against UNO. He’ll miss four weeks.
Charleston Southern (1-1) opened earlier this week with a 118-71 win over Division III Johnson and Wales. The Bucs made eight of 32 3-point shots against Ole Miss.
Crowley also had nine assists in 25 minutes of play. He didn’t score in the second half.
Joiner had 12 against UNO and 26 in the exhibition against Trevecca.
As the game progressed he needed little help finishing with 24 points on 9-for-14 shooting. He was 4 for 7 from 3.
Luis Rodriguez had 12 and Matthew Murrell 11.
The Bucs focused on Joiner early, and that created more space for Crowley.
Crowley’s 3s were important as the Rebels struggled to establish an inside present from halfcourt offense in the first.
"He put in a lot of work over the summer, and he really has confidence in his shot," Joiner said. "When we start making it from the outside it opens up a lot."
Ole Miss did much better in establishing easy buckets off turnovers turning defense into offense four times in the first half.
That helped the Rebels lead 37-24 at the break.
Duke transfer Jaemyn Brakefield scored twice on physical inside moves in the second half.
He finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.
The Bucs hung around with a couple of 3-pointers in the first minutes of the second half, and Davis called a timeout when the lead was just 10 with 16 minutes left.
The Rebels came out of the break and scored with an alley oop to Sammy Hunter and a lob from Crowley to Joiner after the 1-3-1 halfcourt trap produced a turnover.
Ole Miss had 23 assists on 38 field goals and was plus-3 in reboundings.
"The number that concerns me is our rebounding number," Davis said. "We should be dominating in a game like this, and we were not. That's something we've got to get better at."