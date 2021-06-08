OXFORD – On a day that routine fly balls became towering home runs any late mistake could be a game-changer.

A mid-90s fastball – the weapon of choice for Ole Miss closer Taylor Broadway – could prove fatal in the wrong way if not properly administered.

The Rebels had just seen their best pitcher, Doug Nikhazy, give up two solo home runs in the seventh inning as Southern Miss reduced its deficit to a much more manageable three runs.

PHOTOS: Ole Miss slugs through Oxford Regional

+64 
+64 
djr-2021-06-08-sport-om-elko-twp1
+64 
+64 
djr-2021-06-08-sport-om-fans-twp1
+64 
+64 
djr-2021-06-08-sport-om-homerun-twp1
+64 
+64 
djr-2021-06-08-sport-om-nikhazy-twp1
+64 
+64 
djr-2021-06-08-sport-om-feature-twp1

So when Broadway took the ball in the eighth with the Oxford Regional on the line it was a Thinking Man’s game. Discussions with pitching coach Carl Lafferty had already taken place.

“I was talking to Laff down in the bullpen, and he said, ‘It’s just going to be one of those days where you’ve got to battle,’” Broadway said. “With how I can command my curve ball and how coach B likes to call the game when that’s working it definitely helps.”

Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco has turned to Broadway a lot lately with good results. Broadway faced just one batter over the minimum – a single to the regional’s hottest hitter, USM center fielder Reed Trimble – in his two innings to nail down his third save of the weekend.

Now he’ll get a chance to add to his school single-season record of 16 saves this weekend against Arizona in the Tucson Super Regional.

Eleven home runs were hit – six by Southern Miss – in the Rebels’ 12-9 win Monday.

Broadway began the eighth against nine-hole hitter Dustin Dickerson then followed against dangerous Gabe Montenegro. Both got a steady diet of breaking balls, and it was two outs before Trimble reached with a sharp single that was knocked down by Ole Miss first baseman Cael Baker.

The idea of how one of his fastballs might jump off a bat wasn’t the over-riding factor in pitch-calling, Broadway said.

“A lot of times people will try and sit on my fastball. Keeping them off balance and throwing the off-speed every now and then definitely helps and compliments my fastball,” Broadway said.

Bianco disagreed.

"I felt we needed to do that to keep the ball in the yard," he said.

Broadway hasn’t given up a run in his last 12 innings.

He’s pitched 46 2/3 innings this season. An ERA that was 3.37 after a May 16 appearance against Vanderbilt is 2.51 now.

“That’s the biggest thing in moments like that is just grinding it out and never giving up,” Broadway said. “We had the right game plan there, and it went well.”

parrish.alford@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus