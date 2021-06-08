OXFORD – On a day that routine fly balls became towering home runs any late mistake could be a game-changer.
A mid-90s fastball – the weapon of choice for Ole Miss closer Taylor Broadway – could prove fatal in the wrong way if not properly administered.
The Rebels had just seen their best pitcher, Doug Nikhazy, give up two solo home runs in the seventh inning as Southern Miss reduced its deficit to a much more manageable three runs.
Tim Elko is all smiles after a little pop fly fell between two Southern Mississippi players allowing him reach first base Monday.
Ole Miss students throw their drinks into the air after Justin Bench's home run to put the Rebels up 4-0 over Southern Miss on Monday.
The ball bounces in the Ole Miss bullpen as the students celebrate a homerun from Tim Elko who had two homeruns and five runs scored on Monday against Southern Mississippi.
Ole Miss Pitcher Doug Nikhazy, after throwing 119 pitches on Saturday, got some big outs to help the Rebels hold off Southern Miss on Monday.
An Ole Miss fan watches intently as the Rebels built an early 4-0 lead Monday over Southern Mississippi.
An Ole Miss fan gets behind her team as Monday game with Southern Mississippi gets close to the end.
Tim Elko looks to the sky a he trots around the bases after hitting his second homerun Monday against Southern Mississippi.
Ole Miss pitcher Taylor Broadway celebrates the final out as the Rebels beat Southern Mississippi 12-9 on Monday to advance to the super regional in Arizona.
Southern Mississippi batter Will McGillis drops his head after striking out late in the game against Ole Miss with the Golden Eagles down three runs.
A pair of Ole Miss fans don't let a little rain keep them from watching Monday's deciding game against Southern Mississippi.
Ole Miss pitcher Taylor Broadway recorded the final six outs to advance the Rebels to the super regional round in Arizona next weekend.
Tim Elko points to the sky a he trots around the bases after hitting his second homerun Monday against Southern Mississippi.
Ole Miss' Justin Bench begins to celebrate after his two run homerun put the rebels up 4-0 in the first inning Monday over Southern Mississippi.
Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez waits on a softly hit ball in the first inning Monday against Southern Mississippi.
Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez helped the rebels with a quick first inning Monday against Southern Mississippi.
Ole Miss' Justin Bench jumps into his teammates after his two run homerun put the Rebels up 4-0 in the first inning Monday over Southern Mississippi.
Southern Mississippi starting pitcher Ben Ethridge gave up four runs in the first inning to Ole Miss and did not return to the mound.
Peyton Chatagnier put the Rebels up 2-0 early in the first inning over Southern Mississippi Monday.
Ole Miss starting pitcher Jack Dougherty got the start on Monday against Southern Mississippi and held the Golden Eagles scoreless through two innings before the game was stopped for a weather delay.
Ole Miss Head Coach Mike Bianco was looking to take his rebels to 3-0 on the weekend but fell short by loosing to USM 10-7 on Sunday it will force a final game Monday.
University of Southern Mississippi pitcher Tanner Hall gives first baseman Christopher Sargent a hug after making the final out to secure the 10-7 win over Ole Miss and forcing a final game Monday.
Southern Mississippi's Reed Trimble takes a "picture" of his teammates following his homerun in the bottom of the first inning against Ole Miss Sunday.
Southern Mississippi second baseman Will McGillis drops the throw to second ass Jacob Gonzalez slides into the bag Sunday.
Southern Mississippi's Reed Trimble dives back into first base as the Golden Eagles hold onto a 10-7 lead over Ole Miss.
Tanner Hall pitched five scoreless inning in relief to help the Golden Eagles pick up the 10-7 win over Ole Miss on Sunday.
Ole Miss third baseman Justin Bench tries to dive for a short fly ball but comes it's just out of his reach Sunday.
Southern Mississippi head coach Scott Berry stands in the third base coaches box and watches Ole Miss pitcher Tyler Myers pitch in relief of starter Drew McDaniel who did not complete the first inning.
Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez makes a throw across the infield to get the out at first against USM on Sunday.
The Southern Mississippi bullpen reacts as Ole Mis' Kevin Graham can't make the catch on a homerun Sunday.
University of Southern Mississippi players begin to celebrate ass they take a 7-4 lead in the bottom of the first inning on Sunday against Ole Miss.
Southern Mississippi coach Scott Berry takes a moment to talk to his shortstop Dustin Dickerson before he bats with the bases loaded late in their game with Ole Miss Sunday.
University of Southern Mississippi second baseman Will McGillis tries to calm down his teammates after scoring and helping the Golden Eagles to a 10-7 win over Ole Miss Sunday.
Ole Miss starting pitcher Doug Nikhazy struck out 16 batters Saturday night in a 4-3 win over Florida State in the Oxford Regional.
Florida State second baseman Jackson Greene gets ready to field the ball and throw the batter out at first in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Ole Miss.
Ole Miss starting pitcher Doug Nikhazy celebrates as he strikes out the last batter of the seventh inning ending his night with 16 strikeouts in a 4-3 win over Florida State Saturday in the Oxford Regional.
Ole Miss' Tom Elko celebrates crossing home plate to put the Rebels up 2-0 in the first inning Saturday against Florida State.
Ole Miss closer Taylor Broadway made his second save in a many night he he got the final six outs to give the Rebel the 4-3 win over Florida State Saturday.
Florida State starting pitcher Bryce Hubbart went 5 1/3 innings and gave up one earned run but the Seminoles fell 4-3 to Ole Miss Saturday in the Oxford Regional
Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez loses control of the ball commits the only error for the Rebels Saturday against Florida State.
Ole Miss starting pitcher Doug Nikhazy struck out 16 batters Saturday night in a 4-3 win over Florida State in the Oxford Regional
Florida State shortstop Nander De Sedas fields a ground ball as Ole Miss baserunner Kevin Graham retreats to second base Saturday in the Oxford regional.
Florida State players get held back as their teammate Tyler Martin and Logan Lacey score to tie the game with Ole Miss at two Saturday in the Oxford Regional.
Florida State shortstop Nander De Sedas tags out Ole Miss'Peyton Chatagnier to end the inning Saturday night.
An Ole Miss looks on as the Rebels get ready to play Florida State Saturday night.
University of Southern Mississippi fans walk past one of the two NCAA baseball brackets for fans to look on display at Ole Miss in the Oxford Regional on Saturday.
Water flows down the first baseline as both Ole Miss and Florida State begin getting ready for their game Saturday night after a short rain shower delayed their start.
Students in right field don't let a little stop them from getting their seats before Saturday's game with Florida State.
Members of the Ole Miss grounds crew begin rolling up the tarp off of the infield as they get ready for Saturday's game between the Rebels and Florida State.
Southeast Missouri third baseman lets foul ball drop just a few feet away after losing sight of it.
Ole Miss' Peyton Chatagnier slides in under the leaping short stop Tyler Wilber for Southeast Missouri Friday night.
Taylor Broadway recorded the final five out as the Rebels beat Southeast Missouri Friday night.
Southeast Missouri starting pitcher Dylan Dodd pitched ix inning s and gave up six runs as they fall to Ole Miss 6-3 Friday night.
Ole Miss reflief pitcher Taylor Broadway celebrates a 6-3 win over Southeast Missouri Friday night.
Southeast Missouri shortstop Tyler Wilber turns the double play to end the inning Friday night.
Ole Miss DH Tim Elko gets ready to touch home plate after a grand slam to put the Rebels up 4-0 in the third inning Friday night against Southeast Missouri State.
John Rhys Plumlee runs down a fly ball against Southeast Missouri Friday.
Peyton Chatagnier run down a short fly ball and makes the over the shoulder Friday night.
Derek Diamond held Southeast Missouri scoreless Friday night.
Tim Elko trots toward home after his first pitch grand slam hit in the third inning put the Rebels up 4-0 over Southeast Missouri Friday.
John Rhys Plumlee cheers to his teammates after reaching first base on a single early in their game against Southeast Missouri.
Tim Elko prepares to set into batter box in the third inning where he hit a grand slam to put the rebels up 4-0 Friday night.
Ole Mis' Tim Elko begins to trot down the first baseline as he watches his hit go over the right field wall for a grand slam against Southeast Missouri State Friday night.
Ole Miss first baseman Cael Baker reaches first base before Southeast Missouri runner Danny Sperling can reach the bag Friday night.
So when Broadway took the ball in the eighth with the Oxford Regional on the line it was a Thinking Man’s game. Discussions with pitching coach Carl Lafferty had already taken place.
“I was talking to Laff down in the bullpen, and he said, ‘It’s just going to be one of those days where you’ve got to battle,’” Broadway said. “With how I can command my curve ball and how coach B likes to call the game when that’s working it definitely helps.”
Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco has turned to Broadway a lot lately with good results. Broadway faced just one batter over the minimum – a single to the regional’s hottest hitter, USM center fielder Reed Trimble – in his two innings to nail down his third save of the weekend.
Now he’ll get a chance to add to his school single-season record of 16 saves this weekend against Arizona in the Tucson Super Regional.
Eleven home runs were hit – six by Southern Miss – in the Rebels’ 12-9 win Monday.
Broadway began the eighth against nine-hole hitter Dustin Dickerson then followed against dangerous Gabe Montenegro. Both got a steady diet of breaking balls, and it was two outs before Trimble reached with a sharp single that was knocked down by Ole Miss first baseman Cael Baker.
The idea of how one of his fastballs might jump off a bat wasn’t the over-riding factor in pitch-calling, Broadway said.
“A lot of times people will try and sit on my fastball. Keeping them off balance and throwing the off-speed every now and then definitely helps and compliments my fastball,” Broadway said.
"I felt we needed to do that to keep the ball in the yard," he said.
Broadway hasn’t given up a run in his last 12 innings.
He’s pitched 46 2/3 innings this season. An ERA that was 3.37 after a May 16 appearance against Vanderbilt is 2.51 now.
“That’s the biggest thing in moments like that is just grinding it out and never giving up,” Broadway said. “We had the right game plan there, and it went well.”