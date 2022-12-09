OXFORD — Sophomore point guard Daeshun Ruffin knows he isn’t where he wants or needs to be. But Saturday was a nice start given how long he’s been out of game action.
Ole Miss’ star point guard suffered a season-ending knee injury last February and, right before the 2022 season began, suffered a bone bruise that kept him out. Ruffin made his season debut against Memphis last weekend, scoring three points in 14 minutes of action.
It wasn’t perfect, but it was a start.
Ole Miss (6-2) has lost its last two games — tough matchups against Oklahoma and Memphis — but will try to get back to its winning ways Saturday at home against Valparaiso. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.
“It was definitely tough, but more so fun for me. I was excited to be back out there with the guys, especially in a hostile environment like that in Memphis,” Ruffin said. “It was just great, excitement.”
In Ruffin’s absence, a pair of freshmen have stepped up: Amaree Abram and T.J. Caldwell. The duo is averaging 11.8 and 6.1 points per game, respectively. Abram has started all eight games this season, scoring a career-high 26 in a win over Stanford. He has scored at least 17 points in three of his last four games.
Having not been available for games until recently, Ruffin has helped coach up the Rebels’ young guards. When asked specifically about Abram, Ruffin had a lot of praise for the Texas native.
“Any time you get down and make a mistake, I always tell him ‘Next play … keep your head up’ and things of that nature,” Ruffin said. “But Amaree has a good mentality, not really hard to coach, not really hard to talk to and get through to. I feel like that will take him a long way in his career.”
As he rounds into form, Ruffin can’t help but be excited about the potential of the Rebels’ point point trio. The ceiling is high, and the possibilities are endless.
“I feel like it’s very high,” Ruffin said. “Those guys, they’re very young, but I feel like they came in and handled everything, that adversity had thrown at them.”
Tough nonconference scheduling will only make Ole Miss women's basketball stronger
Compared to what the rest of the schedule is going to look like in the near future, the last month — and the next week — for the Ole Miss women’s basketball team is going to seem a little cluttered.
The Rebels (7-2) haven’t played since last Sunday at then-No. 23 Oklahoma, a 10-point loss to the Sooners that was far closer than the final score indicated. Ole Miss players had their final examinations this week, but the grind of the season starts right back up Sunday, as the Rebels play Jacksonville State in their first of four games over 10 days.
Ole Miss then hosts Jacksonville on Dec. 14, McNeese State Dec. 17 and travels to Philadelphia for a matchup with Temple on Dec. 21. Then, SEC play begins — which generally has two games a week.
“You get 13 games before conference play. And shoot, we played, what, nine (or eight) in November? That’s crazy. That’s a lot of games in one month. … And now we have these four (or five)? … But it’s like a walk in the park compared to what we just went through,” head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said with a laugh. “But these teams are going to be competitive, and so we’re looking forward to getting better.”
Setting up the nonconference schedule to present unique challenges is all part of the plan, McPhee-McCuin said. With 19 new players, coaches and staff in total, it’s about getting her team ready so it isn’t caught off guard by anything as the season progresses.
“When we use nonconference, we try to use it to give our players as much of different experiences as possible. Because there’s so much newness,” McPhee-McCuin said. “And then, going on the road with Oklahoma in a true road game, in an incredible environment, that’s another opportunity we gave, for example, if we go to … South Carolina, Tennessee, those are really good basketball environments. Mississippi State, we’re going to go there and play them.
“ … We don’t want that to be the first time that our players experience it.”
Despite having nine new players, senior guard Myah Taylor — herself a Mississippi State transfer — feels the team is “on track.” There’s also something exciting about the composition of the team itself. As McPhee-McCuin said, this particular squad “does not have super star,” but “want(s) to be a super team.”
Knowing that, at any moment, it could be Taylor’s or one of her teammate’s nights is a thrill.
“I just think that, once everybody just buys into their role and things like that, I think that’s going to make us that much harder to beat, because you never know whose night it’s going to be,” Taylor said. “And I think that’s something that is going to take us very far, especially in the SEC, that they can’t just focus on one player. They’re going to have to focus on all of us.
“And so that’s something that all of my teammates are buying into as we continue to get better.”
