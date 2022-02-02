OXFORD — Ole Miss freshman point guard Daeshun Ruffin will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining an ACL injury in Tuesday night’s win at No. 25 LSU, the team said Wednesday night. Ruffin will have surgery in the coming weeks.
Ruffin, the first McDonald’s All-American in program history, missed time in the preseason with a knee injury and was out eight games with a broken shooting hand sustained in the season opener against New Orleans. The Jackson native averaged 12.6 points per game this season and was dynamic for the Rebels (12-10 overall, 3-6 SEC) when healthy. He was named the SEC Freshman of the Week on Monday, the first time an Ole Miss player has earned the honor since 2011.
Ruffin scored a career-high 21 points against Florida on Jan. 24 and had 19 points in just 20 minutes against the Tigers Tuesday before going down with the injury.
Ruffin is the second Ole Miss player lost for the season with a knee injury. Senior forward Robert Allen injured his knee in December and is out for the year as well. The Rebels are also currently without senior guard Jarkel Joiner, who underwent back surgery in January. Joiner is expected back in the coming weeks.
Ole Miss plays at Florida Saturday afternoon.
“Daeshun was just hitting his stride and was establishing himself as one of the best point guards in the SEC,” head coach Kermit Davis said in a statement. “I feel badly for Daeshun, but I know he will attack rehab with a great maturity and will return stronger than ever next season. Our team has been very resilient all season long, and we expect no difference against a really good Florida team on Saturday.”