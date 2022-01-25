OXFORD – The standard learning curve for a true freshman in college basketball is steep enough. The curve Ole Miss’ Daeshun Ruffin currently finds himself in the midst of is another thing altogether.
Ruffin played less than one whole game this season before going down with a broken shooting hand against New Orleans. This was in addition to the time he missed in the offseason with a knee injury.
The first McDonald’s All-American in program history missed just over a month of game action due to his injured hand before returning in mid-December. Ruffin got just a few games to adjust before senior guard Jarkel Joiner went down with a back injury that will likely keep him out another month or so.
Ruffin logged 17 minutes or less in each of his three college first games. He has played at least 24 minutes in every game since, including 30 or more in five of the Rebels’ last six games.
While his scoring ability has been on full display recently — his 21-point explosion in a 70-54 win over Florida that snapped a four-game losing streak was huge — it is his defense that has made Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis take notice.
In tough losses against Tennessee, Texas A&M, Auburn and Mississippi State, the Rebels’ (10-9 overall, 2-5 SEC) failure to close first halves and open the second with strong defense was a problem, Davis said.
That was not an issue against the Gators. And, to an extent, it all starts with Ruffin, who will be depended on more than ever as the season hits its stretch run.
The Rebels host Arkansas (14-5, 4-3) Wednesday at SJB Pavilion. The Razorbacks advanced to last season’s Elite Eight.
“We were just a more mature team, and that starts right with your point guard. It does,” Davis said. “I just think Daeshun, he’s finally understood how good the guards are in this league, how tough they are, how physical they’re going to come at you every single night. I thought his preparation was a lot better.
“A lot of other guys played (well), don’t get me wrong. But it always starts with your point defensively.”
Ruffin’s maturity has occurred as part of natural process of having more games under his belt, to be sure. But it has also happened because Ruffin has made a determined effort to become a better leader. He understands his role on the team has changed, and because of that, he is going to be needed in new ways.
“We made it a focus that we come into practice, I’m going to be a leader, I’m the point guard on the team. So I need to do all the little things, like starting our defense, starting our offense,” Ruffin said. “And I credit our vets, because they put the pressure on me to do it. And they believe in me to do it.”