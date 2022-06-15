Good coaches never stop recruiting, and Kermit Davis was recruiting on Tuesday night in Tupelo.
He was recruiting you, your best friend, your neighbor and your cousin.
He was recruiting the masses.
Davis, the Ole Miss men's basketball coach, along with other coaches and administrators met with fans and supporters at the BancorpSouth Arena as part of the annual Rebel Road Trip.
He knows he doesn’t have a stranglehold on the masses in Mississippi.
Davis grew up watching has dad, Kermit Davis Sr., coach basketball at Mississippi State and later played for the Bulldogs himself.
He understands the dynamics.
But in the bold new world of Name, Image and Likeness, Davis believes the Ole Miss masses can make a difference.
NIL, a year old in Mississippi in about two weeks, allows college athletes to earn money from third parties.
Cynics refer to NIL as “Now It’s Legal.”
It’s been a largely football-driven discussion in its first year and was one of the big topics at the SEC business meetings in Destin earlier this month.
A number of coaches and administrators would like to see federal oversight to create a level playing field across the country. That’s not likely to happen before sometime in 2023 at the earliest.
Some, Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach for one, believe guidelines should come from the schools.
Regardless of how NIL takes shape in the future, Davis sees the present as a chance to create momentum with help from The Grove Collective and others.
“This could be a great opportunity for Ole Miss to jump ahead. If you sit here and bellyache and hope it goes away and that everything’s going to change … There may be some parameters around it, but it’s not going away,” he said.
All returning Ole Miss men's basketball players have some sort of NIL deal, and new players will join in soon.
Among the early concerns with NIL was that schools like Ole Miss and Mississippi State would be unable to keep pace with schools with larger enrollments and bigger budgets.
Davis believes Ole Miss basketball can be “really, really competitive” in the NIL game.
He also said his recruiting isn’t only about NIL. Prospects ask questions, and he answers them the best that he can.
“It’s not 1,000 percent NIL. That’s part of it, sure, but it’s still your campus, your face, the facilities, the families and how they feel. There’s still a lot that goes into signing players.”
And that’s where the masses come in.
“Big gifts are great, but we need the masses to join in,” Davis said. “I think that’s the nature of the Ole Miss family, and I have a lot of positive thoughts that will happen.”