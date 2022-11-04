A combination of new faces and old ones will try to get the Ole Miss men’s basketball team back to where it hasn’t been since the 2018-19 season.
The Rebels (13-19 in 2021-22) open their season at home with Alcorn State Monday at 8 p.m. at the SJB Pavilion.
Injuries partially doomed Ole Miss a season ago, as the Rebels lost several key players at various points in the season, including star freshman guard Daeshun Ruffin to a knee injury in February. Ole Miss lost its final five games to close out last season and rebuilt its roster through the transfer portal.
Ole Miss added eight new players this offseason — four are transfers, each of whom has won at least one conference defensive player of the year award — and returns Ruffin and junior guard Matthew Murrell, the latter of whom was a preseason second-team All-SEC selection. Ruffin suffered a bone bruise in the Rebels’ 91-62 exhibition win over West Georgia and is considered week-to-week.
Ole Miss was picked to finish ninth in the SEC’s preseason poll.
Last season’s leading scorer, Jarkel Joiner, transferred to NC State in the offseason, but the Rebels return four of their top-six scorers. Among the key additions are former Jackson State forward Jayveous McKinnis (12.4 ppg, 10.3 rpg last season, three-time SWAC Defensive Player of the Year), former Louisiana center Theo Akwuba (Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year) and former Buffalo forward Josh Mballa (13 ppg, 8.6 rpg last season, MAC Defensive Player of the Year).
Increased offensive tempo has been preached this offseason. Last year, Ole Miss ranked second-to-last in the SEC with 68.1 points per game.
“We need to run faster, sprint to the rim better. Our guards have to play with great pace. Now, the only way you can play with pace is you have to get stops, deflections,” head coach Kermit Davis said at a press conference Friday. “… No question, though — you have to play halfcourt offense in real good games like the one we’ll play Monday night — but you do, pace of play has been an emphasis for about four or five months now.”
Ole Miss trying to sustain success following first NCAA Tournament appearance in 15 years
Sustained success is the goal for Ole Miss women’s basketball. But head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin is well aware it won’t happen overnight.
Ole Miss — fresh off its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2007 — opens its 2022-23 campaign at home Monday against Kennesaw State at 5 p.m. The Rebels (23-9 last season) must replace star forward Shakira Austin, who was a two-time All-SEC selection before being drafted third overall by the Washington Mystics in the 2022 WNBA Draft.
Ole Miss added six transfers this offseason, headlined by former Mississippi State guard Myah Taylor. Taylor led the SEC with 5.5 assists per game last season and averaged eight points per game. Back for her third season in Oxford is junior forward Madison Scott, who became the highest-rated recruit in program history when she signed in 2020. Scott is a preseason second-team All-SEC pick.
The Rebels were picked to finish eighth in the SEC’s preseason poll and won their exhibition against Delta State 80-38.
“I can’t really even focus on Kennesaw yet, I’m so indulged in my team and us having a great practice today. Last year, I could confidently say, it’s NCAA Tournament or bust because I felt like we had done enough, it was our second group there, second year, I felt good about the pieces we had coming in,” McPhee-McCuin said at a press conference Thursday. “This year I have nine new players. What I don’t want to do is give them an expectation to think far beyond. If we take care of each game, one at a time, then maybe we look up and we find ourselves in a position to go back to the NCAA Tournament. Now, postseason for sure is the goal. There’s no doubt about it. But NCAA Tournament is something eventually I want our program like that’s an expectation. And I think we’re probably, if I’m being honest, I think we’re like two years away of saying, ‘OK, every year they’re going to go to the tournament.’”
McPhee-McCuin said Scott might take over as the team’s emotional leader following Austin’s departure.
“I think that’s a perfect fit for Madi. She plays with a lot of passion. But as a junior, I’m like, ‘When we market you to pro scouts, I want them to say you’re full of energy, full of passion, and just your activity level is out of this world,’” McPhee-McCuin said. “We’re depending on that from her.”
