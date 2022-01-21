Sorry, an error occurred.
Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click.
Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team.
Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week.
You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
College Sports Editor & Columnist
OXFORD – Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis feels he has to be careful with his team right now.
After a couple of bad non-conference defeats stung their resume, the Rebels showed some life in SEC play with close losses to highly-ranked foes Tennessee and Auburn.
They mixed in an 82-72 win over rival Mississippi State on Jan. 8, a game the Rebels led by 20 in the second half.
Davis questioned his team’s toughness after it shot just 34.2 percent and lost 67-51 at Texas A&M.
Now he tries to guard the Rebels’ emotional state with a mix of his own toughness and positive reinforcement.
“Sometimes the psyche of young people is different than people who have been in it a while. I sensed it yesterday,” Davis said following the Rebels’ 73-53 home loss to a sub-.500 Missouri team.
Injuries have been a part of the story as Ole Miss plays without starters Robert Allen and Jarkel Joiner and key reserve Austin Crowley.
Players were not made available for interviews after showing little resistance against Missouri before a sparse, subdued home crowd.
Saturday at 3 in Starkville the Rebels (9-8, 2-4 SEC) face the Mississippi State team that to date represents their most positive SEC experience. Crowley could possibly return.
Davis, frustrated by the Rebels’ focus on Monday before the Missouri game, called an early halt to practice.
He’s also worked to motivate the Rebels by pointing out how close they were to winning games against Tennessee (66-60 in OT) and Auburn (80-71 after leading at halftime).
“If you hold on to the Tennessee game and you beat Auburn you’ve got two Quadrant 1 wins, you’re 3-1 (in SEC play) and everybody says you’re an NCAA Tournament team. You’re that close,” Davis said.
Instead he finds himself trying to will players like Nysier Brooks, Matthew Murrell and Daeshun Ruffin to greater consistency.
Brooks, the 7-foot transfer, was ineffective in the first half as Missouri took control. Murrell had no rebounds and was 2 for 10 shooting. Ruffin showed promise defensively in the second half.
Davis believes players hear his message.
“They always listen. They’re a good group of guys. Don’t ever doubt that at all about a program that I’m going to run, don’t ever doubt that,” Davis said.
PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.
Parrish is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.