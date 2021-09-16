OXFORD – As the head coach of a high-caliber junior college football program, Greg Davis has seen pretty much everything. But even he can safely say that Ole Miss cornerback Deantre Prince’s path was a first.
Davis is the head coach at Northeast Mississippi Community College in Booneville, located about 1.5 hours northeast of Oxford. He’s been the Tigers’ head coach since 2015 and has been on staff for 10 seasons. He’s coached 60 players that have gone on to play at the four-year level, including current Rebel Sam Williams. Prince was a different case altogether, though.
Prince, a junior, was rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN coming out of Charleston High School. He started three games as a true freshman in 2019 for Ole Miss, nabbing a pair of interceptions to go along with five tackles. By most accounts, he was set to be the next great defensive back for the Rebels.
But then life happened.
Prince entered the transfer portal in February 2020. It wasn’t because he disliked his Ole Miss experience. It was because he had some growing up to do.
“I was very immature,” Prince said. “I wasn't prepared for the college life and the things I had to do.”
Prince wound up in Davis’ program in Booneville and thrived, becoming an All-American and building himself back up. Fast forward to September 2021, and Prince is once again a standout cornerback at Ole Miss.
Leaving a school for a junior college and then going back to that first school? Davis has never seen that before.
Then again, everyone has their own unique journey.
“That’s all you can ask for is opportunities in life,” Davis said. “I think things are panning out the way they should for him.”
'The journey'
Davis sees it frequently – high school superstars who aren’t quite sure how to handle themselves in an environment that demands more than has ever previously been asked. Everyone wants to be a superstar, a college All-American. But not everyone is aware of what that process entails.
The college football honeymoon does not last very long.
“The limelight is great, the understanding of, you’re playing in front of 70, 80,000 is great … but the daily demands of being a college football player are unlike anything else,” said Davis, who played at TCU. “You have to work harder. At the end of the day, it’s a daily grind. Waking up 5 in the morning 5:30, five, six days a week.”
Davis had nothing but good things to say about Prince in his time at Northeast – he always did what he was told, Davis said, and he was never a problem. If anything, you’d sometimes forget Prince was there because he was so quiet, Davis said. He was “delightful to coach.”
But Prince admits he had some personal work to do. Without getting into specifics, Prince said he wasn’t as mature as he needed to be as a college freshman in 2019, which led to his decision to leave Ole Miss.
“It was nothing egregious … it was something with him personally,” Davis said. “He felt like he needed to get refocused. He needed to take a step back.”
And while Davis spoke in generalities, he said it isn’t uncommon for any freshman to hit a sort of wall. Going from a high school superstar to just another guy on a roster of 100 or so people of often equal or greater talent is an eye-opener.
Just because you were a star in high school doesn’t mean you are guaranteed success at the next level. And if nothing else, it means you’ll probably have to work harder than you ever have previously.
“It’s a totally different grind than it is in high school. Ultimately, the adjustment period is what you see. I see it day in and day out with my players,” Davis said. “An older guy that’s seen everything for four or five years … he sees thing at a different level of speed and different level of intelligence than anybody else.
“There’s nothing like experience.”
The first thing Davis noticed about Prince when he set foot on the practice field was what a spectacular athlete he was. He was as smooth a runner as he had seen; he just looked so natural moving up and down the field.
What he also, noticed, however, was how determined Prince was. He was extremely well-conditioned, but he also wanted to win every sprint. He was pushing himself, and that came through from the start and only got better.
“His approach was outstanding throughout the season,” Davis said. “(And) it definitely changed throughout the season.”
The stats and accolades snowballed for Prince – 25 total tackles, a pair of interceptions, all-conference and All-American honors. And with that came a chance at making it back to the Division I level.
All of those things were great, of course. But for Prince, the on-field product was secondary.
“I’d say the journey to juco helped me. Northeast helped me very much,” Prince said. “The atmosphere in Booneville just helped me a lot. I was mainly by myself, so I wasn't home, I was further away from home. And it just helped me get mature.”
“A blessing”
Transferring from a junior college to a four-year college is fairly commonplace. There are occasionally roadblocks, however.
If a player begins his career at a junior college, he can play anywhere he wants to later, assuming his grades and personal matters are in order. Prince, however, was a different case.
As someone who started at a four-year school, if Prince wanted to transfer to a different four-year Division I school after his stint at Northeast, he would have to graduate from the junior college to be immediately eligible. If he went back to Ole Miss, he wouldn’t need his Associate’s Degree, Davis said.
More than the logistics behind it, however, was the fact that Prince truly wanted to finish what he started in Oxford. Davis believes Prince never wanted to go anywhere else.
The 2020 season was a rollercoaster on all fronts, with COVID-19 throwing a wrench into all the best laid plans. But Davis thinks that, in a way, it wasn’t the worst thing that could have happened for Prince’s football career.
It gave Prince time to think, to reflect, to breathe. And with the year not counting against his eligibility, it was a second chance to make things right.
“At the end of the day, I think overall, he got a blessing with COVID, because the COVID year didn’t count,” Davis said. “It helped him reset his life, reset his mentality and values.
“I think it totally reached the point where he sat there and said, 'Hey, I have another chance.'”
Thus far, Prince has made the most of his renewed opportunity with the Rebels. He joined the team in the spring as a non-scholarship player and has thrived thus far.
Prince nabbed a highlight-reel interception against Louisville in the season opener, a moment that meant a lot given where the last year has taken him.
“I'm back. Back and better,” Prince said. “Going through everything I went through my first year here, I just felt like I accomplished a lot getting to that point. And that interception put it over the edge for me, made me realize that (I’m) … maturing better as a player.”
Davis, meanwhile, couldn't be any happier to see Prince shining.
“It's what we live for each day. ... When you sit there and you see these guys, and they reach goals and they have achievements, you're proud," Davis said. "You're proud not only as a coach, you're proud as a father figure.”