OXFORD – There’s a reason Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said representatives from nearly two dozen NFL teams will be attending Saturday’s matchup between Ole Miss and Liberty.
No. 2 for the Rebels and No. 7 for the Flames tend to attract a crowd.
Redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral is, of course, the signal-caller for No. 15 Ole Miss (6-2 overall) and is among the top players in the nation. He’s eighth nationally in total offense per game (340.2 yards) and is the fourth SEC quarterback since 2007 to have 15 touchdown passes and 10 rushing scores through eight games.
His rival on the other sideline, Liberty’s (7-2) Malik Willis, is cut from the same cloth.
Willis began his career at Auburn but has bee outstanding for the Flames over the last two seasons. He’s thrown 21 touchdown passes so far this year and has 684 rushing yards and nine scores on the ground.
Both Corral and Willis are expected to be high draft picks in the 2022 NFL Draft should each choose to enter. ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Corral as his No. 2 quarterback prospect and Willis as the No. 4 prospect in the draft. Pro Football Network has Corral going second overall to the Houston Texans and Willis sixth to the Washington Football Team, while CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson is mocking Corral sixth overall and Willis 30th.
It has the potential to be a matchup for the ages.
“I think someone said, walking in here, there’s going to be 22 NFL teams here for the game, including some general managers,” Kiffin said. “So, it speaks volumes for these two quarterbacks.”
Willis is coming off his best passing performance of the year, a 307-yard, four touchdown effort against 1-7 UMass. He ran for 157 yards against Louisiana-Monroe but threw three interceptions in a loss where Liberty was favored by more than 30 points.
That being said, Willis presents unique challenges. There’s a reason scouts love him. He is among the best deep passers in college football, averaging a whopping 14.22 yards per completion, which ranks 15th nationally. He is also eighth in passing efficiency and ninth in yards per attempt.
Pro Football Focus has him graded as the third overall quarterback in college football this season and the top running quarterback. Corral is graded as their 12th overall quarterback.
Willis “has a great arm, good ability with his feet. We’re trying to contain him and also make sure we stay in coverage,” junior cornerback Deantre Prince said. “Make sure he doesn’t get any deep shots that he wants, or the run that he wants.”
The best way to handle a mobile quarterback is easier said than done: it’s all about containment.
The Rebels have somewhat struggled with mobile quarterbacks recently – Arkansas’ K.J. Jefferson had 411 yards of offense and six total touchdowns against Ole Miss, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker had 341 total yards and Auburn’s Bo Nix ran for a pair of scores last weekend – and Willis presents a similarly tall task.
“He’s definitely going to be a challenge,” junior safety A.J. Finley said. “He’s a mobile guy that can really extend plays with his legs. So, I feel like one of the biggest things is going to be able contain him and not letting him extend plays with his legs, and when he does extend the play, make sure we get to him and tackle him.”