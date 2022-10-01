OXFORD — Just as it was envisioned by Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter, Lane Kiffin is winning big games at Ole Miss.
Sometimes he’s winning with defense.
The No. 14-ranked Rebels forced two turnovers in the last 2 minutes, 55 seconds of the game and knocked off No. 7 Kentucky 22-19 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Saturday.
The Rebels played solid defense the entire game, often in less than ideal circumstances.
The Wildcats enjoyed great field position several times, whether through electric kick returns from freshman receiver Barion Brown or because of short possessions by Ole Miss.
When field position favored Ole Miss, the Rebels made Kentucky pay, adding a safety to the scoreboard as quarterback Will Levis was called for intentional grounding in the end zone.
Ole Miss did enough on offense to take a lead and hold it but not extend it, and when the clock was racing to zero, that time where fatigue on one side and will on the other can combine to create memorable comebacks, the Rebels found a way to get their most important stops of the game.
They killed Kentucky drives and saved the game with forced fumbles.
Austin Keys’ hit on Levis at the 2:55 mark of the fourth quarter jarred the ball loose after the Wildcats had driven 74 yards. AJ Finley recovered for Ole Miss.
The ensuing Ole Miss possession succeeded only in making Kentucky burn timeouts.
The Cats got another chance and got another big play from Brown to cover 51 yards to the Ole Miss 7.
This time — after a Kentucky touchdown was negated by illegal motion —Levis was sacked by Ole Miss end Jared Ivey, his fumble recovered by Tavius Robinson.
Keys was more than a one-play wonder. He got more snaps than he might have otherwise with the Rebels missing linebacker Khari Coleman and turned in six tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss before his forced fumble.
It was a turnaround for a group that was embarrassed by its tackling against Tulsa just one week ago.
Tackling was a point of emphasis in the week of Kentucky preparation, and improvement was evident.
Still, the Rebels struggled to contain Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez in the first half.
The leading returning rusher in the SEC, the physical Rodriguez was coming off a four-game suspension and making his 2022 debut. He had fresh legs, and he ran like it with 53 yards on 11 carries in the first two quarters. He mustered just 19 yards on eight carries in the second half.
The Rebels were better in the second half with hard-hitting safety Otis Reese on the field. He missed the first half as a result of his targeting ejection against Tulsa last week.
Defense has been Kentucky’s strength this season, with the Wildcats ranked No. 11 in scoring, No. 17 in yards allowed, and they held Ole Miss to season-lows in rushing yards (186) and total yards (399).
The Rebels managed only a field goal in the second half on four total possessions.
After driving 13 plays and settling for three late in the third quarter, Kiffin refused to take three after a 12-play drive in the fourth, but the Cats kept him out of the end zone.
As the Rebels honored James Meredith in the first half, the game turned out to be a throwback to Meredith’s day when SEC defenses were often dominant.
Ole Miss survived its first big test and is now 5-0 with a trip to Vanderbilt upcoming.
The Rebels have won 13 straight at home, 16 of their last 19 overall.
Whether defense or offense leads the way doesn’t matter.
Once you get the win, the rest is just polite conversation.
