COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. – Ole Miss is headed to the Women’s NIT championship game.
Shakira Austin had 18 and seven rebounds, and the Rebels defeated Northern Iowa 60-50 in a WNIT semifinal game at Collierville High School Friday.
The Rebels will face Rice (22-4), an 85-75 winner over Delaware, Sunday at 1.
Ole Miss (15-11) got another strong performance from freshman forward Madison Scott who had a double-double with 14 and 11 rebounds. She was 6-for-9 from the floor.
For a fourth-consecutive WNIT game Ole Miss did not allow its opponent to reach 40 percent shooting as it held the Panthers (17-13) to 31.6 percent.
Scott had four blocked shots, Austin three, and Ole Miss had 12 as a team.
“Our hard work is paying off. It’s been a really long season,” Scott said. “We’re so excited for our game Sunday. We’re counting down the hours and the minutes.”
Northern Iowa was ahead 6-5 early, but Ole Miss held the lead the rest of the way and built it to 14 points with 2 minutes, 23 seconds remaining.
The Rebels led by eight at halftime, and while the Panthers didn’t let things get out of hand they also didn’t make up ground.
It was the first game back for Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin who missed the first three rounds of the WNIT after a positive COVID-19 test.
Three different assistants served as acting head coach in the first three games.
McPhee-McCuin said complex offensive sets made defense harder than it might have appeared.
The Rebels were more athletic, and that ultimately paid off as Ole Miss players were able to switch and still guard in their matchups.
"That was a very tough game. Northern Iowa … trust me, you’ll never see me schedule them in the non-conference,” McPhee-McCuin said. “They made us earn everything. We emptied the tank defensively.”