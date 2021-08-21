OXFORD – If last weekend’s scrimmage was all about the offense, consider Saturday’s battle a win for the other side.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin initially expressed displeasure with the Rebels’ defensive effort last Sunday in the first major scrimmage of camp, citing missed tackles and explosive plays. While he walked back his comments a few days later after watching film, there was no need for such backtracking Saturday – it was all about the defense.
Saturday’s scrimmage was closed to the public and the media.
“I thought our defense responded really well, played really well. We did do 1s vs. 1s, 2s vs 2s,” Kiffin said. “(We did a) much better job limiting explosive plays.
“I think overall it was a pretty good defensive day. I thought that was good to see.”
During last weekend’s scrimmage, Ole Miss’ starting offense did most of its damage against a collection of players along the defensive depth chart, not against the presumed starting unit. This one featured more starter-on-starter action, and the defense left Vaught-Hemingway Stadium feeling fairly good about itself.
Turns out getting stops against an offense led by junior Matt Corral does a lot to inspire confidence.
“It’s great, because Matt Corral, obviously, is a great quarterback. We have a great offense,” sophomore linebacker Cedric Johnson said. “So just being able to make stops against a great offense gives us confidence … going into other games against other offenses.”
After last weekend’s performance, Johnson said the defense took the criticism to heart. The subsequent rebound was spearheaded by co-defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin, according to Johnson.
“He takes it extremely personally. It just gives us an edge to go even harder the next week. Everybody came up with a different type of energy,” Johnson said. “We just made sure we stopped them on every play, as much as we could, played with a lot more effort.”
Kiffin lauded the play of the defensive line, singling out senior Sam Williams as one of the day’s standouts. After giving up a number of chunk plays to the starting offense last weekend, things seemed to settle down for Ole Miss defensively.
“(We did a nice job) not giving up explosive plays, covering well,” Kiffin said. “(And) I thought the D-line played really well.”
Ole Miss finished 2020 tied for 98th nationally in sacks per game (1.6). This fall, Johnson feels like the pass rush will be greatly improved due in large part to the coaching of first-year defensive line coach Randall Joyner.
“All of us can pass rush. Like, all of us,” Johnson said, speaking of the defensive line. “Coach Joyner is teaching us all the moves possible that we can know, different techniques. Everybody’s just a pass rusher, a great pass rusher. And getting better every day.”
Relatively healthy
Kiffin told reporters Saturday that the Rebels had thus far avoided major injuries through two weeks in camp. Sophomore offensive lineman Caleb Warren did note after Saturday’s scrimmage that the line “had a couple guys down” at the moment and that sophomore Bryce Ramsey had taken most of the reps at center throughout the week.
Kiffin also said freshman quarterback Luke Altmyer was limited during the scrimmage.
“I don’t think we’ve had any major injuries of guys of significant playing importance,” Kiffin said.
'High' expectations
Warren was asked about the expectations for the Ole Miss offense this fall. Initially, his answer was a single word: “high.”
He later went into more detail about why he finds himself so excited. The Rebels averaged 39.2 points per game last season, good for 14th in college football.
“(We) lost a great player in Elijah Moore, Royce Newman, they were both great players,” Warren said. “(But) we have a lot of returners and a lot of depth, lot of experience. We’re looking forward to having a really fun season.”