NEW ORLEANS – It wasn’t the sweet, dream ending Ole Miss wanted.
No. 8 Ole Miss fell to No. 6 Baylor in the 2022 Sugar Bowl 21-7, as superstar redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral could only watch from the sideline on crutches after suffering an ankle injury late in the first quarter. He are three takeaways from the Rebels’ season finale
The defense did everything it could: Even before Corral’s injury, the Ole Miss offense wasn’t exactly clicking on all cylinders — Corral threw an interception on the second play from scrimmage, and Ole Miss was only able to muster 120 yards of offense in the first half.
But the Rebels only trailed by seven at halftime, and that’s because of a defense that has gotten better every week since a highwire act against Arkansas in October. The lone Baylor touchdown was a 96-yard pick six off freshman Luke Altmyer; the Ole Miss defense did not allow any points in the first half and came up with big stop after big stop, keeping the Rebels within striking distance.
Baylor totaled just 140 yards in the first half, including just 15 passing. Ole Miss got two huge fourth-down stops and held the Bears to just 1 of 6 on third.
The Bears’ first offensive touchdown didn’t come until the fourth quarter on a trick play, jet sweep that went 48 yards down the sideline. But it required some wizardry from Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes to achieve the feat. The final touchdown came after another Altymer pick.
Ole Miss held Baylor to just 319 total yards — with just 40 coming through the air.
Luke Altmyer gave everything he had: While his pick six set the Rebels behind the 8 ball, Altmyer remained poised as the game progressed, tying the game at seven in the third quarter on a perfectly thrown 34-yard bomb down the sideline to senior Braylon Sanders.
He threw dart after dart in the second half, including one where he escaped a safety, rolled to his left and threw a 29-yard strike. He followed that up with a fourth-down throw down the sideline to senior Dontario Drummond to keep a drive alive. A missed field goal from sophomore Cale Nation would thwart Ole Miss’ threat to take its first lead.
Though he threw a pair of picks — including a backbreaker that led to Baylor’s 21-7 lead midway through the fourth — Altmyer did everything he could to keep things competitive despite the circumstances.
The Rebels missed Caden Costa: Costa – the Rebels’ freshman kicker who was nearly automatic all season long – was ruled ineligible due to a substance found in his system before the Egg Bowl. His loss was felt in the Sugar Bowl, as sophomore Cale Nation missed both of his field goal tries against Baylor, including one that would have given Ole Miss a 10-7 lead early in the fourth quarter.