OMAHA - As Dylan DeLucia mowed down Arkansas hitters in the ninth inning, far stronger than he looked in the middle of the game, the Razorbacks looked like bit players around the Ole Miss starter in a movie with his name in lights on the marquee.
In fact, it was a lot like a sequel.
DeLucia’s complete-game shutout put Ole Miss in the College World Series championship round, and he was Drew Pomeranz-esque in the process.
DeLucia threw 113 pitches and struck out seven, while scattering four hits with no walks.
After throwing 114 pitches in the Rebels’ 5-1 win over Auburn in the opening round last Saturday, DeLucia has a 0.54 CWS earned run average in 16 2-3 innings.
Don’t be shocked if he plays a role in a best-of-three series against Oklahoma, that begins on Saturday, for the national championship.
It will be discussed, and it would not happen without a green light from trainers.
A Monday appearance would come on three days of rest.
Maybe there’s an inning in a clutch situation on Sunday.
But there is nothing else after this weekend. Any series with such finality always creates an all-hands-on-deck scenario.
It was that way for Pomeranz in 2009 when he pitched one of the most memorable games in Ole Miss history.
A year later Pomeranz would become the fifth overall pick in the draft.
But then he was a dominant sophomore pitching on two days rest in an Oxford Regional championship. The Rebels had already dropped a game to Western Kentucky.
Pomeranz gave up a run but went the distance and tied a school single-game record with 16 strikeouts. The Rebels won 4-1 after Pomeranz carried a no-hitter into the seventh.
If you have to choose one, the Pomeranz game seems more special because of the shorter rest, his immense power, the fastballs, the strikeouts.
The fastball is not DeLucia’s best pitch, and he wasn’t pleased with how he was commanding it early on Thursday.
But he commanded the slider, and the Razorbacks could do little with it.
They squared up a couple of balls in the fifth, but shortstop Jacob Gonzalez and left fielder Kevin Graham caught line drives.
It was rare hard contact against DeLucia. Fastball or not he was in control the whole way.
The Razorbacks, in their quest to emerge from the loser’s bracket with a second-straight win over Ole Miss, never reached third base.
“This shows you that there are different ways. Drew’s more of a power guy, fastball, hard breaking ball. Dylan’s three pitches, and you don’t know what’s coming. It’s on each side of the plate and totally flooding the strike zone,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said.
The Hilltoppers weren’t an average mid-major lineup. They were seasoned hitters with a fine-tuned and dangerous offense.
But Western Kentucky neither then nor now has the name recognition of Arkansas, the Razorbacks with their multiple trips to Omaha under Dave Van Horn.
As talented as those Hilltoppers were there’s something different about dominating a team like Arkansas, one who’s been through the rigors of the SEC repeatedly and often found big success.
That’s what DeLucia did.
“This was a bigger stage obviously,” Bianco said. “That was a regional final, but when you start splitting hairs and comparing yourself to Drew Pomeranz, a 10-year Big Leaguer, that’s pretty good.”