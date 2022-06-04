Ole Miss made sure Saturday night was worth the wait.
A career-high 12 strikeouts from Rebels junior Dylan DeLucia and a four-RBI night for junior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier led No. 3 seed Ole Miss past No. 2 seed Arizona 7-4 Saturday night at the Coral Gables regional of the NCAA Baseball Tournament.
Tied at four in the eighth inning with the bases loaded, Chatagnier hit a double that, along with an outfield error, cleared the bases and gave the Rebels (33-22) their first lead of the night. Chatagnier also hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning to tie the game up at four. Ole Miss pitching struck out 20 batters and issued just two walks in the game.
With the win, Ole Miss will face No. 1 seed Miami at 2 p.m. Sunday in the winner’s bracket.
Ole Miss — a team on the outside looking in of the tournament bubble just a month ago — has won nine of its last 12 games.
“This is a crazy game. … The guys continue to play hard, continue to stay together. And tonight you could see that,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “Our guys just really didn’t blink. They just kept playing.”
The rematch of last year’s Tucson Super Regional was postponed more than a day due to inclement weather in Florida; the teams were initially supposed to play Friday night. The game was then scheduled for Saturday afternoon before being delayed until about 9 p.m. Saturday.
The game went back and forth as Saturday turned into Sunday. But in the wee hours of Sunday morning, it was the Rebels who emerged victorious.
“I’m sure, somewhere down that line, I have (had a game like that) before. But that was an incredible game. And you could tell the vibes were good the whole game, from the very beginning,” Chatagnier said. “And I told somebody else this, just not too long ago, that kind of sums up our season, that game right there. ... We faced so much adversity throughout this season. Just from not playing our best, to anything else — injuries, and everything like that. I’m just super proud of the guys.”
Arizona (37-24) struck first with a pair of solo home runs from Chase Davis and Garen Caulfield in the bottom of the second inning. Rebels star sophomore shortstop Jacob Gonzalez negated that deficit in the fourth, hitting a two-run home run to right that was gone as soon as it left his bat.
Wildcats third baseman Tony Bullard broke a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning with a two-out, two-run double off of DeLucia, who made 103 pitches and gave up four runs in six innings of work. Chatagnier came back out in the top of the seventh and tied the game up with his longball to left.
Ole Miss loaded the bases up in the eighth and, after a strikeout from junior catcher Hayden Dunhurst, Chatagnier came to the plate as the Rebels' last hope to break the game open. He came through in a big way, lining a ball deep down the left field line to score three.
DeLucia was followed on the mound by sophomore Josh Mallitz and senior Brandon Johnson, who were spectacular in three combined innings of work. Mallitz gave up just one hits and struck out batters, and Johnson — though he walked a tightrope in the ninth allowing the first two batters of the inning to reach — closed out the game by striking out the side.
Mallitz has not allowed an earned run in his last five appearances.
“I think probably three weeks ago, there’s no doubt I’m going with Brandon Johnson (for the eighth and ninth),” Bianco said. “But Josh … (has) been as good as anybody out of our bullpen.”