OXFORD – Dylan DeLucia has been Ole Miss’ most – and maybe only – reliable starter. But he hadn’t shown the dominance to this level, on this stage and against this opponent.
DeLucia set the tone for Ole Miss (22-15, 6-10 SEC) in Thursday’s series opener against Mississippi State (22-17, 6-10) with his longest outing since coming to Oxford from Northwest Florida State — topping his previous best outing a week ago.
DeLucia tossed a complete game against the Bulldogs in a 4-2 win — the Rebels’ first home conference win of the season. Two solo blasts from Brad Cumbest and Kellum Clark were his lone blemishes.
DeLucia struck out eight, allowed no walks and allowed five hits while setting the tone for the Rebels in a crucial series.
His offense gave him early runs to work with as a three-run blast from Kevin Graham in the first inning turned out to be all Ole Miss would need. The home run followed a two-out error from MSU second baseman RJ Yeager, making the runs unearned.
It was the sixth home run for Graham who missed time with an injury earlier this season.
MSU starter Brandon Smith made quick work of the Ole Miss offense in his six innings, allowing just one earned run on a Hayden Dunhurst home run.
Dunhurst later added a double.
Mississippi State’s offense made hard contact throughout the evening but couldn’t muster consecutive hits. That has become a common theme for State in series openers.
The loss puts pressure on Preston Johnson as he prepares to take the bump for MSU on Saturday night. Johnson is 4-0 on the season with a 3.82 earned run average.
He will be matched up against Hunter Elliott for Ole Miss. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m.
Below are our live updates from the evening.
First inning
DeLucia sends the Bulldogs down in order to start play.
Justin Bench stats Ole Miss off with a single to left. Ole Miss is on the board first courtesy of a three-run blast off the bat of Kevin Graham.
Second inning
Both offenses stay quiet in the frame.
Third inning
MSU sent down in order again.
Smith counters with a clean frame, too.
Fourth inning
A couple loud outs, but MSU is sent down in order again.
Smith has retired the last seven for Ole Miss, but MSU still trails 3-0.
Fifth inning
MSU is on the board with a Brad Cumbest home run. State is starting to see DeLucia well the second time through. Even before the Cumbest home run, MSU was making solid contact.
Ole Miss stretches the lead back to three. Hayden Dunhurst sends his fourth home run of the season to right for a solo shot.
Sixth inning
DeLucia works around a one-out single.
With 107 pitches and two guys warming up in the bullpen, that’ll likely be it for Brandon Smith. Another terrific start: 6 IP, 4 R, 1 ER, 4 H, 2 BB, 9 K.
Seventh inning
Kellum Clark cuts into the Ole Miss lead. It's 4-2 after a solo blast.
Drew Talley is in to replace Smith. Talley allows a double and walk with one out. Cam Tullar in to replace him. Jackson Fristoe replaces Tullar and gets the final out with Tim Elko lining one to right.
Eighth inning
DeLucia is back out on the mound. Perfect frame for him as he exits to a standing ovation.
Ninth inning
It's a complete game for DeLucia. Ole Miss wins 4-2.