If Ole Miss has the bare minimum, coach Kermit Davis says the Rebels are committed to playing their games.
Ole Miss (8-4) hasn’t played a game in two weeks, a tight loss against Samford that where it appeared the Rebels tied the game at the buzzer but was then called off. The Rebels were supposed to play at Florida last Wednesday, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Gators’ program.
The Rebels are scheduled to play in Knoxville against No. 18 Tennessee on Wednesday but are facing some uncertainty themselves. Davis told reporters Tuesday morning that two players recently cleared COVID-19 protocols but that, just minutes before a press conference, two more entered in.
Two assistants and four members of support staff recently returned from protocols as well, Davis said.
College sports have seen postponements across basketball and some canceled bowl games in recent weeks due to a surge in COVID cases from the omicron variant.
“It’s kind of run through our team a little bit. But I can tell you this. If we have seven scholarship players available, we’re going to go to Tennessee and play our tail off and do everything that we can to play that game … We’re going to be in the integrity of the game for the fans and the players who are available, we’re going to try everything that we can do to play that game.”
According to Davis, only those who are symptomatic within the program are being tested, as the entire team is vaccinated. However, Davis said that amended CDC guidelines changed the threshold for contact tracing to those who have received boosters, not just vaccinations. Davis estimated at least half the team has received a booster.
It has not happened yet, but if doctors and trainers decided there was too big an outbreak through the team, the entire team would be tested, regardless of symptoms, Davis said.
Throwing another wrench in his plans is that senior guard Jarkel Joiner – the Rebels' leading scorer at 14.8 points per game – injured his back during practice and is considered questionable to make the trip to Tennessee.
Despite everything currently happening, Davis remains confident there is light at the end of the tunnel this season.
“I have full faith that we’re going to do that. There’s going to be some blips in the road. The only thing is, my concerns are rescheduling. Last year we built-in to reschedule,” Davis said. “We sure all hope that we can reschedule dates. … Especially because … the fans, and then obviously, No. 1 is your players.”