djr-2022-09-04-sport-troy-brown-twp1

Ole Miss linebacker Troy Brown shows his excitement after a tackle against Troy as the Rebels jumped out to a 21-3 lead over Troy Saturday.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

OXFORD — It might be a game against an FCS opponent, but Ole Miss sophomore safety Tysheem Johnson wants the No. 22 Rebels to play Saturday like it’s any other game in the SEC gauntlet.

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.

