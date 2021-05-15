OXFORD – Ole Miss got a glimpse of the future without Gunnar Hoglund and Doug Nikhazy, and well, it needs work.
Sophomore Derek Diamond lasted 4 1/3 innings Saturday. He gave up five hits, four for home runs, as No. 2 Vanderbilt won 13-2 before 10,267 fans to even the series with the No. 18-ranked Rebels.
The Commodores (35-12, 17-8 SEC) finished with seven home runs, roughly half of their 13 hits.
Nikhazy, a left-handed pitcher rated among the June draft’s top 50 college prospects, pumped life into the Rebels with six-straight scoreless innings as Ole Miss won 3-1 on Friday.
It was good news for Ole Miss after an emotional week that included news of a season-ending injury for Hoglund who is projected to be an early to middle first-round pick.
Hoglund’s absence made stellar starting pitching thinner and put the spotlight on Diamond and Drew McDaniel who will start today at 2. Both will compete for weekend rotation spots next season.
Diamond struck out four, but his control was erratic, and two of his home runs came soon after issuing walks.
Isaiah Thomas put the Commodores ahead 1-0 with a solo shot in the second. Vanderbilt scored its only Friday run in the seventh when Thomas homered on pitch No. 101 from Nikhazy. Thomas would homer later in the game to give him three for the weekend.
Barreled-up balls were more frequent from Diamond, and Vanderbilt added four runs in the fourth and a run in the fifth before Tyler Myers came in plugged the hole for a time, stranding runners at second and third with two pop-ups.
“A couple of their swings they hit pretty good pitches, but because of that he tried to work the edges more and got himself in trouble counts, and they were able to get off better swings,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said.
While the Commodores stretched the lead Jack Leiter kept the Rebels off balance.
Leiter, a projected top-five pick, walked two and hit two, but when he commanded the strike zone he didn’t allow solid contact.
Ole Miss got singles from Jacob Gonzalez in the third and Peyton Chatagnier in the sixth against Leiter but little else.
The Rebels’ scored their first run in the sixth. In a bases-loaded, no-outs situation Leiter struck out the next two he faced. The run scored when he struck out McCants, but strike three was a wild pitch. Gonzalez scored, and McCants reached first.
In his first start in two weeks Leiter went six innings with three walks, two hit batters and 13 strikeouts.
“Once those power guys get a rhythm it’s hard to stop that momentum,” Bianco said. “I was disappointed that we weren’t more competitive, striking out in three- and four-pitch at-bats. We did not look like us at the plate.”