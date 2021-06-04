OXFORD – Ole Miss fans may get a glimpse of the future in the Rebels’ opener of the Oxford Regional.
In a world without Doug Nikhazy – in all likelihood a world just a year away – Derek Diamond could be the Game 1 starting pitcher for Ole Miss baseball every weekend.
He’ll start tonight at 7 against Southeast Missouri State, not only because he has the confidence of Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco but because Bianco believes that holding Nikhazy, his All-SEC and All-American left-hander, gives the Rebels their best chance in what he hopes will be a Saturday winner’s bracket game.
“We want to win Game 1, no doubt about it, but the goal is to win the regional and move on. Because of the matchups, looking at all three teams this gives us the best opportunity to get through the first two games,” Bianco said.
Diamond and Drew McDaniel – both freshmen in last year’s abbreviated 2020 season – have earned starts and pitched big innings this season.
Both had impressive starts in the SEC Tournament, and McDaniel, like Diamond, will be a candidate to earn an SEC rotation spot in 2022.
Diamond began the season in the weekend rotation, lost the spot in late April and reclaimed it when Gunnar Hoglund’s season ended in early May.
Ranked the No. 37 prospect by Perfect Game in 2019, Diamond had a 3.48 ERA with 20 2/3 innings over four starts last year.
He carries a 5.61 ERA with 11 starts in 61 innings into the Southeast Missouri State game.
“I’ve learned a ton this year. Last year playing 17 games was awesome. That team was great to be a part of, a great experience. I feel like I learned nothing compared to what I’ve learned this season, just going through a full season, way more games than anything I’ve done before, the ups and downs of it, going through the SEC …,” Diamond said.
Against SEMO, Diamond will face a team that is hitting .272, the No. 6 batting average in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Only two Redhawks regulars are hitting above .300, but shortstop Tyler Wilbur and outfielder Jevon Mason are tough outs, Wilber at .389 and Mason at .371.
Southeast Missouri State has hit 37 home runs, 14 of them from catcher Wade Strauss.
Ole Miss played four games against OVC teams, sweeping Belmont but losing a late mid-week game against Tennessee-Martin.
Last year’s abbreviated season impacted all first-year players but may have impacted pitchers more.
It’s been a calendar year, but Bianco continues to refer to his COVID-19 newbies as freshman.
“This year they’d be sophomores, not just a year in the calendar, but a year of getting punched in the face, having success then the next week not having success, trying to find your breaking ball, pitching in a regional, those types of things that help everybody mature,” he said. “They lost all that, but so did guys in other dugouts. It’s not just about handling adversity. It’s all those things.”