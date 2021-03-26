Different faces in new roles have fueled the run to the WNIT semifinals for the Ole Miss women’s basketball team.
After wins against Samford, Tulane and Colorado the Rebels advanced from the Memphis Region and will face Northern Iowa tonight at 7 at Collierville High School.
“They shoot a lot of 3-pointers, I know that. I’m hoping our experience with Arkansas will help us with a team like this,” Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said.
UNI (17-12) finished fourth in the Missouri Valley Conference in 3-point percentage at 32.8, second in 3-pointers made at 8.6 per game.
A win will put Ole Miss in the championship game against either Rice or Delaware Sunday at 1 p.m. at Collierville High School.
The Rebels (14-11) have had three different “acting” head coaches during their WNIT run as McPhee-McCuin has been out with a positive COVID-19 test. The plan she laid out called for the assistant coach who took the lead in scouting the opponent to serve as acting coach for that particular game.
McPhee-McCuin is expected back tonight.
“Because of technology I was still involved. I was at every practice, every film, every pre-game. I’m exhausted,” she said on a Zoom call following the Colorado game Monday night. “I fussed ’em out. I’d tell them, ‘Come close to this screen.’ Then I’d let ’em have it.”
Freshman forward Madison Scott was big against the Buffaloes with 11 points on 4-for-8 shooting and 12 rebounds. She also had three assists.
As the Buffs worked to limit Ole Miss center Shakira Austin the efforts of the supporting cast were critical.
Snudda Collins, another freshman, was 3 for 5 from 3-point range. Donnetta Johnson, a third-year sophomore transfer from Georgia, had 15 points on 7-for-16 shooting, and fourth-year junior point guard Mimi Reid had nine points and four assists.
The demeanor of the older players impacted their younger teammates.
“Having Mimi, having Donnetta, every play they were right there. When we were good they were very comforting. They were the voices we needed to hear to calm me down, to calm us down. They were the heartbeat of this team. They kept us going,” Scott said.