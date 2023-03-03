Mississippi's Angel Baker (15) drives against Texas A&M's McKinzie Green (23) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Southeastern Conference women's tournament in Greenville, S.C., Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
GREENVILLE, South Carolina — No. 4 seed Ole Miss held No. 13 seed Texas A&M — fresh off a 79-point outburst in an upset against Mississippi State — to just 17 made field goals overall in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament Friday afternoon.
Senior guard Angel Baker scored 15 of her team-high 23 points, in the first half and the Rebels took down the Aggies 77-60.
The Rebels advance to the semifinal of the SEC Tournament for the second year in a row, where they will once again face top-ranked South Carolina. The Rebels lost to the defending national champions in the semifinals of last year’s tournament and took the Gamecocks to overtime last month before falling in a heartbreaker.
No. 13 seed Texas A&M became the lowest-seeded team to ever win an SEC Tournament game on Thursday, taking down fifth-seeded Mississippi State. But Ole Miss was not going to be the Aggies’ next victim, as the Rebels’ defense stifled Texas A&M from the game’s early moments.
In the first quarter, Texas A&M went 3 of 10 from the field but lived at the free throw line, hitting all eight of its tries. While Ole Miss didn’t exactly light it up from the field — the Rebels shot 40% — the offense did what it needed to do early, particularly from deep. Redshirt sophomore guard Elauna Eaton and Baker hit two 3-pointers apiece, giving the Rebels a three-point lead after the first.
Ole Miss extended the lead to 11 in the second quarter, but the Aggies cut the deficit to six with less than a minute to play. A late steal, layup and-1 from senior guard Marquesha Davis served as a pivotal five-point swing to put the Rebels up 11 as the half expired.
The Rebels extended their lead to 17 in the third with more stellar defense, holding Texas A&M to three made field goals in the third. Ole Miss forced 21 Texas A&M turnovers and outscored the Aggies in the paint 36-20.
Ole Miss and South Carolina tip off at 3:30 p.m.
