TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – In a highly-anticipated matchup of top-15 teams, defending national champion Alabama showed why it’s been the cream of the college football crop for more than a decade.
No. 1 Alabama dominated No. 12 Ole Miss 42-21 Saturday afternoon at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Here are three takeaways from the game.
Ole Miss stayed aggressive, and it didn’t work out
Ole Miss had been aggressive on fourth down tries leading into Saturday’s matchup, leading the nation in attempts and conversions, and that carried over into the game in Tuscaloosa. The only problem is that it didn’t work out this time.
The Rebels were 2-of-5 on fourth down tries in the first half Saturday against the Crimson Tide; one failed attempt was at the Alabama 6-yard-line, and the Crimson Tide proceeded to march 94 yards down the field.
Another unsuccessful fourth-down attempt came near midfield in the second quarter, which again led to an Alabama touchdown. The Crimson Tide, meanwhile, converted both of its fourth-down tries at the goal line in the opening half and three of its four attempts overall in the game.
The running game struggled for the first time this season
Ole Miss entered the matchup averaging nearly 300 rushing yards per game. The Rebels managed just 17 first-half rushing yards on a paltry 0.9 yards per carry and averaged 2.3 for the entire game.
Junior running back Jerrion Ealy had just nine carries for 16 yards. The longest run of the game for the Rebels came from redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral (10 yards).
Penalties are still a problem
The Rebels have had their share of penalty problems through the first part of the season – their mark of 11.67 was worst in college football – and that reared its ugly head once again early against Alabama. Ole Miss committed five penalties compared to the Tide’s zero in the first half and had eight in the game.