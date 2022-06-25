OMAHA
So what if Oklahoma was more rested?
Little else this Ole Miss team has done has made sense.
It didn’t make sense that a team with so many veteran hitters from a dynamic offense in 2021 struggled so often this season.
It didn’t make sense that a team that was 7-14 in the strongest conference in the country with time running out didn’t just continue its drift into irrelevance.
What would have made sense to seasoned baseball minds would have been for OU to parlay the huge advantage of not having played on Thursday into a clean well-pitched game against an opponent who was reaching deep into its bullpen to come up with a starter with the national championship at stake.
Instead, the Rebels played like they had emerged from an advantaged position, won 10-3 and are just one win away from a national championship.
It made no sense for Jack Dougherty, a right-hander who couldn’t hold a spot in the weekend rotation – one of several in that particular club – before falling into a secondary bullpen role to have a perfect game through five innings.
But that’s what he did.
With so much nonsensical, there were some things to which we’ve become accustomed.
The revived Rebels are quite adept at scoring runs with two outs.
The first inning looked like a repeat of the Rebels’ CWS opener against Auburn when a Tim Elko two-out hit kept the inning alive. Elko took second on a wild pitch and scored on a hit from Kevin Graham, the next man up.
Elko, with a home run among his four hits, was a major force win a major Ole Miss win. That’s also something we’ve seen before.
The rested Sooners were not alert early. There were more wild pitches. Graham took third on one and scored on an error by OU shortstop Peyton Graham as the Rebels took a 2-0 lead in the first.
The Rebels slowly got the pitch count up for OU left-hander Jake Bennett, a 10-game winner this season.
After Dougherty hit a wall, Mason Nichols entered a bases-loaded no-outs situation. He allowed two runs to score but left with the lead at 4-2 when the Sooners had a great chance for a much bigger inning.
The Rebels stretched the lead to 8-2 with a six-run eighth on the strength of three-straight home runs, and the bullpen finished strong.
These are things we’ve seen from this team in May and June as Ole Miss fans have regained lost swagger and confidence and dared to dream of where they are right now.
It’s best not to try to understand the nonsensical right now, how a coach who’s won a ton of games but not enough of the right ones in postseason was so close to getting fired if he didn’t get to Omaha. He takes his 7-14 one-timers, beats Miami in a regional, sweeps Southern Miss in a super and gets here … and does more than get here.
That’s baseball?
Not very often.
Don’t try to understand it.
Just buckle up and see if the Rebels can squeeze out one more win.