ATHENS, Ga. – Pitch, rinse, repeat.
No. 13 Ole Miss got another strong outing from junior left-hander Doug Nikhazy and defeated Georgia 2-0 Thursday night to take the first game of the final SEC series before 1,577 fans at Foley Field.
The win pushes Ole Miss (37-16) to 17-11 in conference play, a big step toward hosting a regional. Twenty potential host sites announced a week ago will be paired to 16 in an evening announcement a week from this Sunday.
Postseason wasn’t on Nikhazy’s mind Thursday night.
“When it gets this late in the season you can look up at the standings and play a guessing game,” Nikhazy said. “One of the things coach tells us is to put the ear muffs and blinders on. It’s definitely in the back of your mind, but once you get on the mound you’ve got to flush all that and give it your best stuff.”
Nikhazy (8-2) went seven innings scattering four hits with two walks and 13 strikeouts on 115 pitches.
He stranded two runners in both the third and fourth innings.
He got out of the sixth with a line out double play after leadoff batter Fernando Gonzalez singled and reached second on an error. Nikhazy struck out the next better to get out of the inning.
Nikhazy has allowed just one run over 14 innings in his last two starts.
Taylor Broadway began the eighth in search of the last six outs. He gave up a two-out double in the eighth and retired three straight after a leadoff walk in the ninth.
Broadway struck out two of the eight batters he faced to earn his 11th save.
Ole Miss pushed across a run in the fourth when an RBI single from Justin Bench scored TJ McCants and one in the sixth when McCants scored on a fly ball from Kevin Graham.
McCants went 2 for 4. He was intentionally walked with a runner at second and two outs in the ninth. The Bulldogs chose to pitch to Peyton Chatagnier whose batting average is down 60 points in the last five weeks. Chatagnier popped up to send the game to the bottom of the ninth.
The Rebels loaded the bases in the eighth but failed to score as Peyton Chatagnier made the second out at home plate after a pop-up in foul territory. Hayden Dunhurst struck out looking to strand three.
While the offense was timely Nikhazy set the tone.
“Doug was Doug,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “He makes it so hard on opposing lineups.”