OXFORD – The much-maligned Ole Miss bullpen got a stellar relief appearance from Jack Dougherty, and the No. 19-ranked Rebels completed a sweep of No. 13 South Carolina with a 6-4 win before 8,879 fans at Swayze Field Saturday night.
The teams played twice Saturday with the Rebels winning 7-3 in Game 2 of the series after a 5-1 win Friday.
The turnaround is not a moment too soon for Ole Miss which has one more series – this week at Texas A&M – before regional host sites are announced on May 10.
Dougherty, a 6-foot-4 freshman, was being redshirted just 2 1/2 weeks ago when he came on against Austin Peay and struck out five of the six batters he faced. His star has continued to climb, and he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Gamecocks retiring every batter he faced.
Taylor Broadway took over in the ninth and allowed a leadoff hit before getting the next three Gamecocks including SEC home run leader Wes Clarke for the final out.
Clarke had a three-run home run off Ole Miss starter Drew McDaniel in the second inning to give the Gamecocks a 3-0 lead.
The Rebels scratched back with two runs in the bottom of the inning. The second run didn’t go on the board until video replay overturned the call on the field and ruled Hayden Leatherwood safe at home on a basehit from Jacob Gonzalez.
Gonzalez, who had a two-run home run in Saturday’s earlier game, was 3 for 4 with a double.
Kevin Graham also had three hits including a two-run home run in the second that gave the Rebels (31-12, 13-8 SEC) a lead they would not relinquish.
Dougherty said coach Mike Bianco’s decision to redshirt him was a motivation for him over the first half of the season.
“It put a chip on my shoulder and made me want to prove them wrong and contribute to this team,” Dougherty said.
Dougherty was a key piece in helping slow the LSU onslaught in Game 3 last weekend and allowing the Rebels to rally for a win.
He’s now appeared in two SEC games for a total of 7.0 innings with one hit and one run.
“He had really good stuff, a live fastball from 90-93 but played up from there because his ball has a lot of vertical break and a lot of ride to it,” Bianco said.
Ole Miss got a strong start from Doug Nikhazy in Saturday’s first game as he went 7.0 innings with three runs on six hits with no walks and five strikeouts.
Broadway threw 15 pitches Friday and another 15 pitches earlier Saturday.
Broadway told Bianco he felt good enough to pitch again, and he finished with his ninth save.
“I couldn’t not give it to him. He’s too good,” Bianco said.
Dougherty may be fast earning that same reputation as the set-up guy.
As the Rebels celebrate their third sweep of SEC play they look back a week ago to time when they almost felt the other end of the broom.
They avoided being swept by LSU when Kemp Alderman, another freshman to have a redshirt lifted recently, had a walkoff home run in a 10-9 win in Game 3.
“To have a good year you need guys that weren’t part of media interviews at the beginning of the year. Then you wake up, and they’re adding some really important pieces,” Bianco said.