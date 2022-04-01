Ole Miss junior Dylan DeLucia pitched a brilliant 6 1/3 innings for the No. 10 Rebels Friday night at Kentucky, and senior Hayden Leatherwood drove in the go-ahead run with two outs in the ninth to lead the Rebels past the Wildcats 2-1.
DeLucia — making his first start of the season — surrendered just three hits and no earned runs to go with five strikeouts. The Rebel bullpen did not surrender a hit in 2 2/3 innings of work.
DeLucia said he didn't find out he would start Friday until the flight to Lexington, Kentucky on Thursday.
"I'll tell you what, we needed it," senior pitcher Brandon Johnson said. "For (DeLucia) to go out there and give us that kind of start, it's big time. Wouldn't expect it from anybody else, either.
Redshirt sophomore T.J. McCants led off the ninth inning with a triple, setting the stage for Leatherwood’s heroics.
Ole Miss (18-7, 3-4 SEC) struck first on a single Friday night from senior first baseman Tim Elko that drove in sophomore shortstop Jacob Gonzalez.
Kentucky (17-10, 2-5) tied the game in the sixth when leadoff batter Ryan Ritter got on base via error, got to second on a passed ball, stole third and came home on a fielder’s choice.
With a pair of runners on and one out in the seventh, senior John Gaddis entered the game in relief of DeLucia. Gaddis — who started in five of his prior six appearances with the Rebels — retired the final two patters of the inning on a strikeout and fly out.
"Yes (it's toughing having the game out of your hands), but I also had huge confidence in Gaddis. He comes in and shuts the door all the time. He's a good pitcher," DeLucia said. "And he just showed it tonight, that he could come in and do that job."
Ole Miss starters hadn't gotten through five full innings since sophomore Jack Dougherty did so on March 19 in the finale at Auburn. DeLucia's start was a much-needed boost.
"I mean, it's not pressure. It's just playing the game, at the end of the day," DeLucia said. "We want to win, and that's what we're here to do. ... Today was just an all-team effort."
Johnson pitched final two innings of the game, striking out five of the six batters he faced.
Shortly following the end of the game, Ole Miss announced that Hunter Elliott will start Saturday's game against the Wildcats. First pitch is 1 p.m.