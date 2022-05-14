Ole Miss junior Dylan DeLucia had to wait more than 12 hours between pitches in the same game.
The Rebels played in a partial double-header on Saturday, as the conclusion of Friday night’s game took place in the morning after rain suspended the action. The Rebels led 4-2 before play was called for the night in a game DeLucia started.
When play resumed on Saturday, it was again DeLucia taking the mound, with two strikes already on the batter before he threw his first pitch of the day. He proceeded to strike out Collier Cranford.
DeLucia hadn’t skipped a beat, nor had the Rebels.
A four-run second inning on Friday night — all the runs again came with two outs as they did against Southern Miss earlier in the week — helped fuel a 5-3 win in the opener under an unconventional set of circumstances.
The Rebels (30-19, 12-14 SEC) hit four home runs in an 11-1 Game Two win to clinch a pivotal series win at No. 17 LSU (33-17, 14-12). It’s the sixth-straight win overall for Ole Miss.
Senior first baseman Tim Elko hit a solo home run in each game. He has 19 this season and 41 in his career.
After losing its previous 19 series at LSU dating back to 1982, Ole Miss has won its last two in Baton Rouge. Of the 16 runs the Rebels scored in the two games, 10 came with two outs. DeLucia and Game Two starter, freshman Hunter Elliott, gave up a combined four earned runs in 13 2-3 innings of work.
DeLucia retired the side in order in each of his first four full innings of work on Saturday and finished the outing with 117 pitches. He gave up just three runs on three hits hit over seven innings and struck out nine batters over two days.
Things didn’t start off particularly well for him on Friday, though, as Dylan Crews hit an opposite field two-run home run in the first to put the Tigers ahead.
With two outs in the second, sophomore T.J. McCants stretched a single into a double following a botched diving catch attempt by LSU’s left fielder. A passed ball on a strikeout and a walk loaded the bases for junior catcher Hayden Dunhurst. Dunhurst tied the game at two with a single up the middle.
The bases were again loaded up later in the inning for sophomore shortstop Jacob Gonzalez, who gave the Rebels the lead with a two-run single up the middle. Nine different hitters came up to bat in the second inning of Game One.
Then the rain came.
The game was delayed for more than an hour until it was eventually suspended. DeLucia cruised through most of Saturday and received insurance when Elko hit his 18th home run of the season. DeLucia gave up a solo home run and a single to start the eighth before being replaced by senior closer Brandon Johnson. Johnson retired all six hitters he faced to close out the victory.
In Game Two, Elko and senior left fielder Kevin Graham hit back-to-back solo home runs with two outs in the top of the first. It was Graham’s fourth home run in the last four games.
Dunhurst hit a two-run home run in the second inning, and Ole Miss tacked on five more runs in the fourth, punctuated by a two-out, two-run double down the third base line from sophomore designated hitter Kemp Alderman.
Elliott was nearly flawless in his first four innings of action in Saturday’s second game but got in trouble in the fifth, loading the bases with one out. LSU only scored one run, though, and the Rebels maintained their sizable lead. Elliott pitched 6 2-3 innings, gave up one earned run and struck out nine batters.
Ole Miss will go for a sweep over LSU Sunday afternoon. First pitch is 1 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network Plus.