Ole Miss junior pitcher Dylan DeLucia saved one of his best performances for the biggest possible stage, tossing a complete game shutout on short rest in Thursday’s College World Series elimination game against Arkansas.
On an afternoon where DeLucia was matched up with rival ace Connor Noland, the Rebels were able to get just enough offense and win a tight 2-0 game to advance to the College World Series championship series for the first time in program history.
DeLucia — who started the Rebels’ (40-23) College World Series opener against Auburn on Saturday — was stellar, surrendering just four hits to go along with seven strikeouts. He did not walk a batter and made 113 pitches in well-pitched game by both teams that lasted just over two hours.
Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Rebel fans
In four College World Series games, Ole Miss has given up just nine total runs.
Senior leftfielder Kevin Graham drove in the game’s first run in the fourth inning, banging a double down the rightfield line to drive in senior third baseman Justin Bench. Sophomore rightfielder Calvin Harris drove in the game’s only other run in the seventh, an RBI single that drove in senior first baseman Tim Elko.
Arkansas (46-21) had a chance to make a dent in Ole Miss’ lead or jump in front in the bottom of the seventh, putting a pair of runners on with two outs with Brady Slavens — who hit a 436-foot home run Wednesday — at the plate. Junior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier made a slick play on the right side of the infield to steal a potential hit and end the threat.
Despite being one of the last teams selected into the tournament, Ole Miss has played as well as anyone this postseason, improving to 8-1.