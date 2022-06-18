OMAHA — Ole Miss junior Dylan DeLucia was perfect through 4 2-3 innings and surrendered just one hit over his first six innings Saturday night in the Rebels’ College World Series opener against Auburn.
More impressive, however, was how he reacted to adversity in the bottom of that seventh inning.
After being nearly flawless through the first two-thirds of the game, the Tigers scored their first run of the game in the seventh and had runners on first and second with no outs in the inning. It could have served as a potential turning point in the game.
DeLucia, however, had other plans, retiring the final three batters of the inning to escape the potential jam.
DeLucia’s effort, combined with timely hitting from the Rebels’ offense, led Ole Miss to a 5-1 victory over Auburn in front of 25,217 fans at Charles Schwab Field. With the victory, Ole Miss (38-22) advances to the winner’s bracket and will face Arkansas on Monday at 6 p.m.
Ole Miss scored four of its five runs with two outs.
After being the last team selected into the entire field, the Rebels — in their sixth College World Series overall and first since 2014 — have won their six postseason games while giving up just 12 total runs.
DeLucia pitched 7 2-3 innings, struck out 10 batters and did not issue a walk. He made 114 pitches.
Ole Miss jumped on Auburn’s (42-21) Joseph Gonzalez, who did not pitch in the series between the teams in March. Sophomore designated hitter Kemp Alderman got the Rebels on the board in the first, scorching a two-strike, two-out single to left field to drive in a pair of runs. Both senior first baseman Tim Elko and senior leftfielder Kevin Graham reached base with hits on the first pitch of their respective at-bats against Gonzalez.
Graham hit a ball to deep left field in the top of the third that left fielder Mike Bello nearly hauled in with a leaping catch at the fence. The ball came out of his glove, however, and dropped into the bullpen for a solo home run.
The Rebels tacked on a run in the sixth on fielder’s choice with the bases loaded and another on a bloop single from sophomore T.J. McCants that drove in sophomore right fielder Calvin Harris.
Other than the one moment in the seventh inning, the Tigers never really mounted much of a threat against DeLucia. With two outs in the eighth, an error from sophomore shortstop Jacob Gonzalez kept the inning alive with two outs and put two runners on. DeLucia was taken out for sophomore Josh Mallitz, and junior catcher Hayden Dunhurst picked off the runner at first to end the inning.