OXFORD – Ole Miss running back Jerrion Ealy set career-highs with 24 rushing attempts and 153 rushing yards to lead the Rebels’ offense.
Previously, Ealy had 23 rushing attempts at Arkansas last year and 141 rushing yards against LSU as a freshman two years ago.
It’s been an up-and-down season for Ealy, who missed this year’s Arkansas game with an injury.
Now he has three 100-yard games for the season, including the last two weeks back-to-back.
Ealy had 115 yards and two touchdowns last week against Liberty and 103 yards against Tulane.
The Rebels had 257 yards on the ground against an A&M defense that limited Auburn to 73 rushing yards and 2.5 yards per carry last week.
Ole Miss had 504 total yards but only 96 after halftime.
Springer ejected for targeting
The Rebels closed out a strong defensive game without one of their best defensive players.
Safety Jake Springer was ejected for targeting on A&M’s first second-half possession.
Springer was the second defender on a sideline pass to A&M receiver Demond Demas and was ruled to have had head-to-head contact.
Springer will miss the first half of next week’s game against Vanderbilt.
He was a big part of the Rebels’ success in the first half as he totaled five tackles – four solos -- and a tackle for loss.
The Rebels lacked energy for a time after Springer’s departure but were able to regroup and turn back the Aggies with interceptions from Ashanti Cistrunk and A.J. Finley, the latter a pick six.
Key Drive
The game’s key moment came early. Leading 3-0 midway through the first, the Rebels had a fourth-and-goal from the Texas A&M two-yard-line. Corral threw a strike to Drummond on an inbreaking route to put the Rebels up 10-0. The aggressive mentality of the Ole Miss offense carried on throughout the game from there.
Key Number: 91
Ole Miss was dominant on defense in the first half, surrendering just 91 yards of offense and allowing just one Texas A&M drive to make it into Rebel territory.
Next Game
The Rebels host Vanderbilt on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.
Quotable
“I slept. Yeah, no. I was not watching it. I watched a little bit of it. It’s funny, I saw this dude with a Venmo (on a sign). And I just saw later on the bus, on the show, that he made like $2,000 off of that. That’s insane.” — Matt Corral, on whether or not he watched College GameDay.”
Rebel Ramblings
With a win over Vanderbilt next weekend, Ole Miss would secure its first undefeated season at home since 1992 … A.J. Finley’s interception was the first pick-six for the program since 2018 … Ole Miss ran for 257 yards Saturday, the largest total the Aggies had surrendered this season … Conner has 11 rushing touchdowns, the eighth-most in single-season history.