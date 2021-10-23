Ealy lets it loose as Ole Miss runs past LSU By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Author twitter Author email Oct 23, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jerrion Ealy gets away from three LSU defenders and scores from 36 yards away in the fourth quarter Saturday. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OXFORD – A deep collection of running backs has served Ole Miss well this season, but the Rebels are better when Jerrion Ealy part of the show.Ealy made his comeback against LSU with 12 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown. Follow more Ole Miss coverage + join the conversation Ealy, a junior from Walnut Grove, was ineffective at Alabama then missed the Arkansas game with an undisclosed injury. He was used sparingly in last week’s 31-26 win at Tennessee.He had rushed for 35 yards in SEC play before breaking out in the first half.Second-team All-SEC last season as the all-purpose player, Ealy said his slow start was due to a lack of confidence.“I didn’t trust myself, didn’t trust my speed, the abilities that I have. Today I just said, ‘Forget it. I’m going to trust it, and whatever happens happens,” he said.What happened was good for the Rebels.»PARRISH ALFORD: Eli deserved this performance, the Rebels needed itOle Miss – which finished with 266 rushing yards on 50 carries -- trailed 7-3 when Ealy had a 21-yard touchdown run off the left side taken off the board in the latter stages of the second quarter.The next play Ealy ran for 29 yards off the right side to set up a short touchdown pass from Matt Corral to tight end Casey Kelly three plays later.Ealy would later score on a 36-yard run in the third quarter, the exclamation point on the victory.That play signaled to Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin that Ealy was back.»NOTEBOOK: Lane Kiffin sees similar humility in Matt Corral and Eli ManningHe told offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, “That’s what that play is supposed to look like, a speed back, there’s a hole there, and he’s gone,” Kiffin said.Kiffin said Ealy’s success was because he began taking wider strides.“We told him, ‘You’re a speed back. You’re not playing like it. Let it loose.’” PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ole Miss Lsu Jerrion Ealy Lane Kiffin Eli Manning Sport American Football Touchdown Rebel Matt Corral Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Parrish is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Parrish Alford Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists