Ole Miss running back Jerrion Ealy told reporters following the Sugar Bowl that he had played his last game with the Rebels.
NEW ORLEANS — Ole Miss junior running back Jerrion Ealy has played his last game with the Rebels, he told reporters Saturday night.
Later he released an Instagram post that said he is declaring for the NFL draft where he currently projects as a middle-round pick.
In the post he thanked God, his Ole Miss coaches and teammates.
Ealy, who ran for 65 yards in the Rebels' 21-7 loss to Baylor in the Sugar Bowl, finishes his Ole Miss career with 2,237 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns.
MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.
