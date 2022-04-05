OXFORD – They’re supposed to be finishing their final semesters of high school, but Ole Miss cornerback Davison Igbinosun and running back Quinshon Judkins are playing beyond their years.
Igbinosun and Judkins were both members of the 2022 signing class and enrolled in school for the spring semester. Igbinosun was a four-star recruit while Judkins was a three-star with offers from Notre Dame, Florida, Auburn and more.
Both have seen extensive work in practices the last two Saturdays, including some with the starting lineups.
The Rebels are deep at both defensive back and running back, but Igbinosun and Judkins are making names for themselves early.
Ibinosun, a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from New Jersey who was selected for the prestigious All-American Bowl, was ranked as the No. 160 player in the entire 2022 class by 247Sports. Judkins ran for 4,220 yards and 67 touchdowns in his career at Pike Road High in Alabama.
“I do (see them as potential early contributors). I think both those guys have come in with a unique mindset. They don’t seem like, remember, these guys are really high school seniors, they don’t seem that way,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. “Whenever you recruit guys, you see how they are as players, but you’re not really sure how they’re going to be maturity wise once they get here. They’ve done a good job learning things and are going in there and playing with the 1s.”
The Trigg/Dart connection
Sophomore Michael Trigg met with the media for the first time on Tuesday. The former USC tight end is roommates with sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart, also a former Trojan.
The roommates are inseparable.
“Honestly, we do everything together. Like, if he’s hungry and I’m not hungry, we’ll go eat together (anyway). It’s just like that,” Trigg said. “That’s my brother.”
That bond extends to the field as well, where the two have shown off a connection this spring. At times, it’s like they can read each other’s minds. It was on display at Saturday’s practice on a deep ball.
“On the pass he threw in the middle, when we got home, he was like, ‘I knew you were going to be there.’ That was the first thing he said when he walked in the house,” Trigg said. “And was like, ‘I knew you were going to throw it there.’ I just had to run there.”
Quarterback battle
Dart and sophomore Luke Altmyer are battling to be the No. 1 quarterback come fall. Kiffin gave reporters the latest on the derby.
“I know it’s kind of coach speak, but both guys have made a lot of plays. It’s a good competition, without getting into too much depth … Jaxson’s made more plays down the field, but he’s made more mistakes too,” Kiffin said. “Where Luke’s been a little more consistent that way. Probably what would happen knowing one guy’s been in the system longer, so we’ll see.”
Viral video
A video of Trigg dunking a basketball over Kiffin’s son, Knox, made the rounds on the internet this weekend after Kiffin posted it on Twitter. Trigg, a high school basketball player, explained the context for the viral video.
“Kiff asked me, could I jump over him? I was like, of course. So I just did it,” Trigg said with a smile. “I wish I could have did a little bit more crazy, something crazier like a windmill or something. I might try it next time.”