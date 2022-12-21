OXFORD — Wednesday is the start of college football’s early signing period, and Ole Miss is keeping the state’s best players home.
The Rebels have officially inked a pair of top-100 national recruits — and Mississippi natives —in linebacker Suntarine Perkins and wide receiver Ayden Williams. Perkins is ranked as the No. 47 player in the country by 247 Sports. Perkins and Williams are listed as the top two players in the Magnolia State, respectively. With the signing of edge rusher Jamorious Moss, Ole Miss has signed three of the top five players in Mississippi.
Ole Miss (8-4, 4-4 SEC) signed 11 players total on Wednesday.
"I think (winning in-state is) really big, which is obvious. (It's) something that didn’t necessarily happen when we first got here. They were going away to play," Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. "And so, we did a better job of that, and we’ll continue to do that And as the guys come in and have success here, that’ll help that."
Here is an alphabetical list of the newest Rebels and their recruiting information, according to 247 Sports. Stats (if available) are from MaxPreps. This list will be updated as the day goes on.
Safety A.J. Brown
Four-star prospect (Cordele, Georgia): 6-foot-1, 195 pounds. Senior stats: 26 total tackles, one interception.
Edge rusher Jamarious Brown
Four-star prospect (Moss Point, Mississippi): 6-foot-2, 270 pounds. Senior stats: 65 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks.
Tight end Jayvontay Conner
Three-star prospect (Kernersville, North Carolina): 6-foot-4, 220 pounds. Senior stats: 49 receptions, 752 yards, 15 touchdowns.
Safety Daniel Demery
Three-star prospect (Dallas): 6-foot, 195 pounds. Senior stats: 72 total tackles, two sacks, four interceptions.
Offensive lineman Ethan Fields
Three-star prospect (Geismar, Louisiana): 6-foot-3, 320 pounds.
Linebacker Skielar Mann
Three-star prospect (Fort Valley, Georgia): 6-foot-2, 205 pounds.
Cornerback Braxton Myers
Four-star prospect (Coppell, Texas): 6-foot-1, 190 pounds. Junior stats: 38 tackles, one interception, nine pass breakups.
Linebacker Suntarine Perkins
Four-star prospect (Raleigh, Mississippi): 6-foot-3, 205 pounds. Senior stats: 2,078 rushing yards, 32 touchdowns; 92 tackles, five sacks, four interceptions.
Running back Kedrick Reescano
Four-star prospect (New Caney, Texas): 6-foot, 210 pounds. Senior stats: 1,849 rushing yards, 31 touchdowns.
Offensive lineman Brycen Sanders
Four-star prospect (Chattanooga, Tennessee): 6-foot-6, 295 pounds.
Wide receiver Ayden Williams
Four-star prospect (Ridgeland, Mississippi): 6-foot-2, 190 pounds. Senior stats: 68 receptions, 1,265 yards, 14 touchdowns.
