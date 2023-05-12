Former Ole Miss quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning was inducted into the Cotton Bowl Classic Hall of Fame on Thursday.
"There is nothing quite like our Hall of Fame celebration," said Dave Brown, chairman of the Cotton Bowl Athletic Association, in a release in December. "It is a special time where we have a chance to relive great moments from the past and honor those truly exceptional people who have built our game's traditions. Anyone who loves college football should make plans to join us for this memorable celebration in May. It's going to be a fun day for everyone."
Manning, then a senior, led the Rebels to the 2004 Cotton Bowl Classic, where they would knock off Oklahoma State 31-28. Manning capped off a stellar senior season by completing 22 of his 31 passes for 259 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while also rushing for a touchdown.
It was Manning’s final game in an Ole Miss uniform.
Manning was part of a seven-man class that was inducted on Thursday. Other new members included former Florida State defensive back Terrell Buckley and former Missouri head coach Gary Pinkel.
Manning went on to become the first player selected in the 2004 NFL Draft after being picked by the then-San Diego Chargers. That same day, the Chargers traded Manning to the New York Giants, with whom he won two Super Bowls before retiring after the 2019 season.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.