djr-2021-10-24-sport-eli-twp18

Eli Manning

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

Former Ole Miss quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning was inducted into the Cotton Bowl Classic Hall of Fame on Thursday.

Newsletters

Brendan Farrell is a preps and college sports reporter for the Daily Journal. You can reach him at brendan.farrell@journalinc.com.

Recommended for you