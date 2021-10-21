OXFORD — Despite being Oxford royalty from birth, Eli Manning says the thought never once crossed his mind.
All the touchdowns, victories and records never prepared him for what standing on the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Saturday afternoon will mean.
Manning, the two-time Super Bowl champion who rewrote the Ole Miss record books during his storied college career, will have his No. 10 jersey retired during halftime of No. 12 Ole Miss’ matchup against LSU. He will be just the third Rebel to have his jersey retired, joining his father Archie (No. 18) and Chucky Mullins (No. 38).
He grew up coming to Ole Miss games in the shadow of his father’s enormous legacy and, in the process, created a memorable one of his own.
But at the end of the day, having his jersey retired or becoming a superstar was never his end game. No, his goals have always been far more modest and famiy-oriented.
“I hope my parents are proud of me,” Manning said. “I think they’ll enjoy that day.”
Manning threw for a school-record 10,119 yards in his Ole Miss career, finishing with an also school-record 81 touchdown passes. He finished third in the 2003 Heisman Trophy voting and was drafted first overall by the San Diego Chargers in the 2004 NFL Draft. He was traded to the New York Giants on draft day, and the rest is history.
Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter informed Manning of his jersey retirement last year, but due to the pandemic, the ceremony was postponed.
That doesn’t mean it will be any less significant to a man who has bled blue and red from the moment he was born.
“I love Ole Miss. I loved my time here. (I) still am a fan of the team and rooting for the team while I was playing, and even more now,” Manning said. “(I) grew up an Ole Miss fan, coming to games, coming to The Grove and watching them on TV.
“Having my jersey retired up there next to my dad and Chucky Mullins is going to be special.”
Manning started 234 games in his Giants career, finishing with a record of exactly 117-117. He threw 366 touchdowns and was named to four Pro Bowls. He retired following the 2019 season.
But he became a legend because of his postseason heroics, twice taking down Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. During those two unlikely runs (the Giants were 9-7 both seasons), Manning threw 15 touchdowns to just two interceptions.
His 2007-08 run with the Giants ended the Patriots perfect season.
But Manning’s legend was long cemented in Oxford before he ever entered the NFL. Over his three primary seasons as Ole Miss’ starting quarterback, the Rebels went 24-13 and played in a pair of bowl games. His 2003 season was the most memorable, as Manning led Ole Miss to a 10-3 record, a Cotton Bowl victory and No. 13 ranking in the final AP Poll.
Manning said some of his best memories as a Rebel are of defeating No. 6 Florida during a rainy home game his redshirt junior season and defeating Alabama for the first time in 12 seasons as a redshirt sophomore, a game that required some late-game heroics on his part.
But more than any wins or statistics, Manning said he cherished moments with his teammates, particularly his senior year with fellow redshirt seniors.
Almost two decades after the fact, Manning still finds it hard to believe no one is ever going to wear his number again.
“I never thought it would ever be a possibility, or even while I was playing and coming back here for games, never thought about this day or this ever happening,” Manning said. “When Keith Carter came over to the house last year and surprised me and told me, I was shocked and just honored.
“To have my number up there next to my dad is pretty awesome.”