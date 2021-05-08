COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Seven indeed turned out to be a lucky number for Ole Miss Saturday.
The Rebels put up seven runs on seven hits in the seventh inning en route to a 12-7 win over Texas A&M before 1,644 fans at Blue Bell Park.
It was win No. 800 at Ole Miss for Rebels coach Mike Bianco.
The decisive third game between No. 9 Ole Miss and Texas A&M begins Sunday at 1:30.
The seventh inning’s crowning shot was a three-run home run from Tim Elko.
It was the first hit in three pinch-hit at-bats for Elko, who sustained a torn ACL on April 5 against North Alabama. He was the SEC RBIs leader at the time.
It was also a bit of redemption from Friday night when Elko struck out in an RBI opportunity in the ninth inning, minutes before the Aggies won with a walk-off home run on the first pitch in the bottom of the frame.
Peyton Chatagnier, Kevin Graham and TJ McCants had run-scoring hits in the seventh before Elko.
The Rebels (33-13, 14-9 SEC) tied the game at 2 in the fifth and took the lead with three runs in the sixth when Kevin Graham had a solo home run, and Calvin Harris had a pinch-hit two-run double.
Ole Miss had 12 hits in the game and has 26 over two games.
When the doctors told Elko that his injury might allow him to rehab and return to play he believed he’d come back.
“I knew I was going to do everything in my power to get back and help us win games,” he said. “The belief and encouragement from the rest of our guys helped me push through to where I am now.”
Texas A&M starter Chris Weber threw four-straight scoreless innings to start the game.
Meanwhile, Doug Nikhazy struggled with three early walks and several hits as the Aggies (26-23, 6-17 SEC) took a 2-0 lead.
Nikhazy settled down with three-straight scoreless innings and didn’t give up another run until the seventh when Logan Sartori homered with a man on to make it 12-4.
Nikhazy went 6 2/3 innings with five hits, four earned runs, three walks and nine strikeouts.
Nikhazy said he didn’t have fastball command early, and things got better when Bianco began to call pitches away from batters to make them get arms extended.
“He was at 50 pitches after two innings,” Bianco said. “Somewhere around the third inning he got really efficient, got his pitch count back in order, and that enabled him to get into the seventh.”
Wes Burton followed Nikhazy, and Tyler Myers got the final out.
“This is something we’re used to as a team, swing day. We harp on it a lot,” Nikhazy said. “Now the focus shifts to Sunday and how we’re going to come back and beat the crap out of them.”