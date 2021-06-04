OXFORD – Tim Elko and his magic ACL did it again.
The Ole Miss designated hitter delivered a third-inning grand slam against Southeast Missouri State All-American Dylan Dodd, and the Rebels went on to defeat the Redhawks 6-3 before a Swayze Field crowd of 10,736, the third-most for an Oxford Regional game Friday night.
Regional 1 seed Ole Miss (42-19) advances to face 3 seed Florida State (31-22) at 5 in Saturday’s second game.
The Seminoles defeated 2 seed Southern Miss 5-2 in the regional opener.
Ole Miss will pitch its ace, left-hander Doug Nikhazy, who watched Friday as Derek Diamond gave up just one unearned run in 4 1/3 innings.
The Rebels got solid relief work from Jack Dougherty and Taylor Broadway to close it out. Broadway picked up his 14th save to set the school's single-season record.
Elko wasn’t able to make solid contact against Dodd, a hard-throwing left-hander, in the first inning, but with the bases full in the third he took a first-pitch fastball the opposite way to the right field bullpen.
Two other righty swingers, Cael Baker and John Rhys Plumlee, began the third with back-to-back hits.
Dodd then walked Jacob Gonzalez, just the 15th walk of the year allowed by Dodd, to set the stage for Elko.
“Everybody in the stands was hoping for one of those Elko moments, and we all got it,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “Once you saw the swing off the bat it was a no-doubter.”
“I threw a fastball away. I thought I got it away. The first at-bat I was able to get him a little bit with the fastball. I think he was expecting it and put a good swing on it,” Dodd said.
Elko was the SEC’s RBIs leader when he sustained a torn ACL in a non-conference game on April 5. It was later determined that he could rehab the knee and delay surgery. Since his return on May 1 he’s had 10 hits, five of them home runs.
He had two home runs in last week’s second-round SEC Tournament game against Vanderbilt.
The Rebels didn’t pressure Dodd early. He was at only 16 pitches after two innings, but with their work in the fourth – and in subsequent innings as TJ McCants and Peyton Chatagnier stretched the lead with RBI hits – Dodd surpassed 110 pitches in the sixth inning.
Ole Miss hit .370 against Dodd with 10 hits in 27 at-bats. Prior opponents had hit .216. He finished with 119 pitches.
“We thought we had a chance to win the game especially when they made the decision to save Nikhazy for Game 2,” Southeast Missouri coach Andy Sawyers said. “Dylan gave us a good go. Unfortunately we were not at our best offensively.”
Diamond struggled to command his off-speed early, and the Redhawks (30-21) were able to run up his pitch count. He left after giving up a one-double in the fifth. The run scored with two outs on an error by first baseman Cael Baker.
Baker contributed offensively with two runs scored and joining Kevin Graham and TJ McCants with two hits each.
Elko said Bianco encouraged his hitters to be more aggressive against Dodd.
“Coach got us together after the first inning. He told us we had to attack the fastball that we couldn’t let him beat us with the fastball,” Elko said. “He told me specifically, ‘You don’t have to let that first one go.’ I didn’t take that for granted and put a good swing on the first one.”