Ethan Lege doubled his season RBI total on Sunday, driving in four runs to help the Rebels finish off a series sweep of Purdue.

OXFORD — Ole Miss junior Xavier Rivas pitched six strong innings, and junior third baseman Ethan Lege drove in four runs as the No. 4 Rebels finished off their three-game sweep of Purdue with a 6-1 victory Sunday afternoon at Swayze Field.

