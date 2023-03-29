OXFORD — When Tavius Robinson was still playing his college football north of the border in Ontario, he would walk by a wall in the University of Guelph football facilities.
That wall holds helmets from all the CFL teams, and has the names of former Guelph stars listed who have been drafted by the respective franchise near it. There is also an NFL helmet on the wall, Robinson said. As of now, there are no names listed near it. In about a month or so, Robinson plans on changing that.
Robinson and 10 of his Ole Miss teammates participated in the school’s pro day Wednesday morning at the indoor practice facility in front of NFL personnel. A total of 47 personnel from 30 NFL teams were in attendance to watch players jump, bench press, run 40-yard dashes and cone drills and do group positional drills.
Joining Robinson were running back Zach Evans, wide receivers Jonathan Mingo and Malik Heath, offensive linemen Mason Brooks and Nick Broeker, defensive tackle K.D. Hill, safeties Otis Reese and A.J. Finley, linebacker Troy Brown and kicker Jonathan Cruz.
Robinson — who measured in at over 6-foot-6 and 258 pounds — said he has spoken with the Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans and the New York Giants.
“I remember, at my school, every single time I would walk past it, I would touch the NFL helmet. And then my uncle played in the CFL and he went to that school, so I’d touch his name and the NFL helmet before my workouts,” Robinson said. “It was always in my head, and then when I got here, it’s become a reality.”
Robinson, Broeker, Evans, Mingo and Heath all received NFL Combine invites and largely stood on their results there. Wednesday was a big day for Evans, however, as he was unable to run at the combine due to a hamstring injury. The TCU transfer ran unofficial times of 4.45 and 4.52.
Evans ran for 936 yards and nine touchdowns in his lone season with Ole Miss, both ranking second on the team behind Quinshon Judkins. Evans said he has spoken with the New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders and New York Giants and said he has visits lined up with the Carolina Panthers, Jets and Cowboys.
“(This process) has been good. It’s been a blessing, just trying to enjoy every step of the way,” Evans said. “Like I said, there’s been a lot of ups and downs, but I’m just here to hopefully show them what I’ve got.”
Mingo stood on his 4.46 40-yard dash from the combine but took part in the 20-yard shuttle and three-cone drill, as well as a throwing session quarterbacked by current Rebel Jaxson Dart.
Mingo said he has visited the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers and has visits set up with the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons.
Dart, Mingo and Heath worked on their throwing routine as recently as Monday night, Mingo said.
“We’ve been training late at night. Monday, we were up here at 12 at night. So he took his time out to throw to me and Malik at 12 at night. And he knew he had to be back up at 6 in the morning for practice yesterday,” Mingo said. “So, big props to him for coming out for coming out to throw to me. That was a blessing.”
Broeker contemplated the NFL Draft a season ago as a junior but was informed by scouts his future was likely inside at guard. Broeker played tackle his first three seasons but slid to the interior this season and thrived, earning second-team All-American honors from Walter Camp.
Broeker and Brooks partook in offensive linemen drills Wednesday morning. Each also did the bench press, putting up 23 and 21 reps of 225 pounds, respectively. Hill led all players with 29 reps.
Other standouts included Finley, who ran a 4.47 40-yard dash, and Brown, who led participants with a 10-foot-7 broad jump.
ESPN analyst Jordan Reid has Mingo as a fourth-round selection currently and Evans, Broeker and Robinson as fifth-round picks in his latest mock draft.
“I think doing that was a really good decision for me. I think it helped a lot for me, and coming out here and snapping as well (helped too),” Broeker said. “So, I think I’ve really been putting myself and my best foot forward.”
The NFL Draft starts April 27.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.