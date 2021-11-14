OXFORD — For what seems like the first time all season, the gravity of a week’s win appeared to set it in for Ole Miss almost immediately.
Following the No. 12 Rebels’ (8-2 overall, 4-2 SEC) 29-19 win over No. 11 Texas A&M, coach Lane Kiffin walked into his postgame press conference with a somewhat unfamiliar look.
A wide, ear-to-ear grin stretched across his face.
As Kiffin sat down, the first thing he said into the microphone wasn’t anything related to his defense’s gritty effort or the play of his superstar quarterback Matt Corral.
No, Kiffin led with a simple, albeit impactful, “Alright, that was cool.”
For the better part of the 2021 season, the mantra of the Rebels has been Corral’s motto — the most important game is the next game, because it’s the next one on the schedule. Regardless of a win or loss, the goal remained consistent: trudge forward, don’t get too high or too low, and know that the season is a marathon and not a sprint.
But if only for a brief moment, Ole Miss seemed to recognize just how big Saturday's game was.
From ESPN’s College GameDay making just its second-ever appearance at The Grove to the Rebels-Aggies matchup being the primetime game of the week, everything led up to a heavyweight title fight.
The fight itself delivered.
While it wasn’t Corral’s or Ole Miss’s cleanest night on record, it didn’t really matter. Because, as has been the case more often than not this season, the Rebels did the thing that mattered — they won the game.
Kiffin laughed at the start of Saturday’s press conference, pointing out he is usually “down in here” after games, critical of things his team didn’t get done, regardless of result.
But he made sure to let everyone know just how special Saturday was for him and the Rebels. It was the kind of win seasons are made of. It didn't matter how it happened or how it looked.
“We won, but I’m complaining about something normally. So I won’t complain about our red zone offense right now,” Kiffin said with a smile. “That was a cool win. Just a cool day.”
Corral, who threw for 247 yards and a touchdown but admittedly left plays on the field, expressed how big Saturday’s game was. The lead up, the game itself, all of it. It was all a really, really big deal, even if the goal was, as always, to downplay it as much as possible.
Not all wins are created equal, though, and this one meant a lot. The smiles in the postgame press conference provided all the required evidence.
“College GameDay didn’t necessarily, it didn’t change the way we approach the game,” Corral said. “But, I mean, it made it the biggest game. I’m definitely proud of the guys for stepping up.”