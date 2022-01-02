NEW ORLEANS – Despite what Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin deemed “a perfect storm,” the Rebels showed heart when they could have easily folded.
In a scoreless tie toward the end of the first quarter of Saturday’s Sugar Bowl, redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral – who opted to play in one more game with his teammates rather than opt out for the NFL Draft – went down with an ankle injury.
Corral had his share of ankle injuries this season he was able to bounce back from, including one at Auburn that caused him to be carted off the field. This time, however, Corral wasn’t able to pull one more rabbit out of his hat.
Instead of leading his teammates to victory one last time, Corral spent his final moments as an Ole Miss player on crutches, eyes flushed red from tears and eyeblack smeared from tears streaming down his face.
No. 8 Ole Miss fell to No. 6 Baylor on New Year’s 21-7, ending the Rebels’ magical season at 10-3. And, without their heartbeat under center, it was tough to envision a scenario where the Rebels pulled off a miracle.
But that didn’t prevent them from trying their damndest.
“We kept telling (Corral), ‘We got it. We are going to win the game for him,’ junior running back Snoop Conner said. “Obviously, it didn't go that way. But with him being able to come back out there and just try to support us, it was big for us.”
On a night when a lot of things went wrong – 10 sacks surrendered, zero sacks achieved, and a Heisman Trophy candidate unable to give it one more go. And, yet, Ole Miss still expected to win.
And, for the better part of 60 minutes, the Rebels had the opportunity to do so behind freshman quarterback Luke Altmyer and a defense that put the weight of the world on its own shoulders.
“Like I said coming into this, this would be like an NFL game, I thought, more low scoring. You are going to have to protect the football, play field position at times – which we were not really aggressive in the fourth-down stuff because of that,” Kiffin said. “And we screwed it up. Like you say, you are going in to kick another field goal at least, and we get a ball tip for a pick-six and missed two field goals. So that right there obviously changes the outcome of the game a lot.”
The Rebels had their share of high points in 2021: wins over a pair of top-15 opponents, an undefeated home record and a second-straight Egg Bowl win over rival Mississippi State.
And yet, that isn’t something Conner and his teammates take much comfort in. They wanted and expected more, even when the chips were down in their season finale.
“(A historic season) is good, but we all wanted to win the Sugar Bowl,” Conner said.
To an extent, that represents the changed mindset Kiffin and the Rebels have spoken about since fall practice began — that being average simply wasn’t good enough, and that the bar had been raised to levels that hadn’t been seen in Oxford in a few years.
“It's just a shame. It is what it is,” Kiffin said. “Obviously Matt’s injury was disappointing for the team, for him. So, we didn't do a good enough job calling plays around Luke and making plays. A tough situation to put him in.
“I'm not going to sit up here and talk about our miraculous season. We did some neat things, special things, some great memories. But we didn't finish it, and that's what we came here to do, not just to get a participation trophy.”