OMAHA – It’s been a topsy turvy season for Ole Miss, and perhaps no one embodies that more than sophomore centerfielder T.J. McCants.
McCants starred as a freshman in 2021, hitting .300 on the way to freshman All-American honors. The Florida native has struggled at times in 2022, hitting just .236 in his 54 games. He has also battled injuries, the latest being a thumb injury that kept him from a regular role at the Hattiesburg super regional.
McCants had one at-bat against Southern Miss in the super regional. He proceeded to hit a pinch-hit solo home run that put the finishing touches on a 5-0 win, propelling the Rebels (38-22) to their first College World Series since 2014.
McCants — estimating his thumb is at about 80% — started Saturday’s College World Series opener against Auburn and went 1 for 4 with an RBI single.
Ole Miss plays Arkansas (44-19) Monday at 6 p.m. on ESPN.
“Stay ready. I don’t know how else to explain it,” McCants said. “(Head coach Mike Bianco) told me before the game that I wasn’t going to start, but just to be ready from the bench. He told me I was going in to play defense, and I noticed I was going to be able to have an at-bat. So, I was ready for it, just like any other at-bat.”
This hasn’t necessarily been the season McCants envisioned, but he’s learned to roll with all the punches. That’s a familiar theme with this Ole Miss team — players have been ready for their moments in the spotlight, whether it be senior third baseman Garrett Wood stepping in and making his first starts of the season in the super regional or Calvin Harris playing right field in some of the most important games of the season.
“It’s true. Every guy’s a big piece,” junior catcher Hayden Dunhurst said. “And it’s going to take all of us.”
DeLucia dealing
Junior pitcher Dylan DeLucia was stellar in 7 2-3 innings against the Tigers, allowing one run with 10 strikeouts and no walks. From his spot manning centerfield, McCants said he can tell when DeLucia is on his game. To say Saturday was one of those days would be an understatement.
“It’s unreal. He goes out there and performs, it seems like every day. … I love being in centerfield behind him. I get to see all his pitches move from that angle,” McCants said. “It’s nice seeing him spot up and do what he does every day.
“From my angle, I can see when he’s hitting his spots, how much his ball’s moving. And yesterday was one of his best days, but I mean, he’s pretty good every day.”
DeLucia’s emergence as the team’s No. 1 starter has been instrumental in the Rebels’ late-season surge.
“He’s really changed the team for us, and really given us some momentum in this season. He looked great,” Dunhurst said.
Fan support making Rebels 'proud'
There were more than 25,000 fans in attendance for Saturday’s Ole Miss-Auburn matchup, and plenty were garbed in Rebels colors. Bianco has been to the College World Series as a player, assistant and head coach. And he said he had never seen a sendoff like he and his Rebels got prior to Saturday’s game. The crowd at Charles Schwab Stadium was more of the same.
“When you got to the stadium, you could sense that it was a partisan crowd for Ole Miss. And that makes you proud. It makes you proud that it means that much to your fanbase,” Bianco said. “And it’s not easy to get here on a drop of a dime, in a couple of days, you have to try to find a hotel room, which is nearly impossible, you have to try to find tickets. And not to mention the cost, the financial costs for that many people to show up. It was really neat.”