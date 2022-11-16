djr-2022-11-13-sport-judkins-twp2

Quishon Judkins rushed for 61 yards and two touchdowns in the first half saturday against Alabama.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

OXFORD — Consider Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas a battle of running backs.

Newsletters

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.