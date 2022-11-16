OXFORD — Consider Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas a battle of running backs.
No. 14 Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2 SEC) faces Arkansas (5-5, 2-4) at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium this weekend in a pivotal SEC West showdown. Yes, LSU has already won the division and punched its ticket to the SEC Championship Game.
But Ole Miss and Arkansas stand to gain a lot from Saturday’s game: the Razorbacks can become bowl eligible, and the Rebels and keep their dreams of another New Year’s Six bowl game alive.
While Ole Miss and Arkansas boast name-brand quarterbacks in Jaxson Dart and K.J. Jefferson — the latter of whom is questionable to play after missing last week’s game — Saturday is all about running backs.
The SEC’s top-two leading rushers are Rebels true freshman Quinshon Judkins and Razorbacks sophomore Raheim Sanders, who have 1,171 yards and 1,147 yards rushing, respectively. Nationally, Judkins and Sanders rank ninth and tied for 11th nationally in rushing. Judkins is also fifth in the FBS with 15 rushing touchdowns.
While junior Zach Evans entered the season as the likely candidate to lead the Rebels in rushing, it is Judkins who has seized top production in one of the nation’s top one-two punches, due in part to injuries to Evans. Evans has been stellar too, with 692 yards and seven touchdowns on 6.1 yards per rush on 91 fewer rushes than Judkins.
The deeper numbers are even more telling of just how good Judkins and Sanders have been in 2022.
According to Pro Football Focus, Judkins is the 10th-ranked back nationally in overall grade among players with enough snaps. He has a grade of 89.1, ranking ahead of players like Sanders (82), Auburn star Tank Bigsby (80.7), and the nation’s leading rusher, Illinois’ Chase Brown (80.4). Judkins has already set the single-season school touchdown and freshman rushing records and is on the verge of taking the single-season school rushing record.
Judkins also ranks second nationally in runs of 20 or more yards (14), is tied for sixth with six runs of 30 or more yards, and is 15th in runs of 10 yards or more (30), according to CFB Stats. Ole Miss leads the nation in runs of 10-plus yards (87) and is third in 20-plus yard runs (28).
Sanders, meanwhile, has run for 100 yards or more in six of the Razorbacks’ nine games, and the Hogs are 5-1 in those games. He is also among the more explosive backs in college football — he has 31 runs of 10 yards or more, is tied for fifth nationally with four runs of 40 yards or more, is tied for third with two runs of 60 yards or more and also has a 70-yard run to his name this season.
If any sort of a track meet breaks out in what is expected to be a cold weather game, expect Judkins and Sanders to play a big part in it.
